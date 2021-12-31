Aries Wealth Management Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, OPKO Health Inc

New Purchases: DGRW, XLV, PLD, DLTR, EXC, ICE, SYK, TXT, ENPH, PSX, IJH, IVV, IWF, MDY, MO, CAG, DD, ETN, GSK, LHX, LMT, NWN, SLB, RQI, KIO, QDF, AON, CHDN, HPQ, JWN, NSC, URI, CG, KOD, XM, CTVA, OTIS, ASAN, TIP, VCIT, XLI, AMP, COP, CMI, GILD, MMP, PLUG, RSG, WFC, YUM, CTLT, CVET, IAU, ICLN, VGT, VXF, AEP, BRKL, DVA, GPC, LRCX, DGX, CRM, SRE, TSCO, UAA, WMB, HI, KL, XYL, EDIT, DOW, ARRY, QS, KD, DVY, EFAV, ICSH, IEI, IQLT, PRF, XLRE, XLU, ARE, ADM, BK, DRI, EPD, NVS, OMC, ROP, SYY, VRTX, WY, WYNN, EBAY, AWK, AVGO, DG, FRC, VOYA, ALLE, CRSP, SE, BCSF, SPT, SNOW, PSTH, IWR, PHO, SCZ, SPTI, APD, UHAL, AMAT, ARCB, BAC, BBY, CPB, CR, ICCC, INO, MKSI, MAS, ES, PENN, SNY, STLD, TGT, VFC, WAT, WHR, TVTX, ZNGA, NVTA, MCRB, RACE, YUMC, SNAP, KREF, AQUA, STNE, CHWY, DKNG, OGN, BSCP, IBB, IBDQ, IJT, QINT, RCD, SHM, SLV, SPYG, SPYV, TDTF, VPL, AMGN, BHB, CAC, ED, DE, DUK, FISV, HOLX, INCY, IRM, KIM, VTRS, OSUR, PCAR, SGMO, SPG, SWK, TTMI, TSM, CPSH, GIM, MLCO, TEL, FUBO, EPZM, RVNC, LBRDK, LSXMK, REZI, MNMD, FBRX, CERE, SKLZ, LMACU, ML, BIRD, KRE, MJ, RIDE,

Sold Out: SPLV, OPK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, OPKO Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aries Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Aries Wealth Management owns 373 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 2,839,970 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 597.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 255,816 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 606.87% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 251,748 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 573.27% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 213,318 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 592.23% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 281,037 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 191.50%

Aries Wealth Management initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $66.05, with an estimated average price of $62.62. The stock is now traded at around $65.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 48,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aries Wealth Management initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $134.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aries Wealth Management initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $126.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aries Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $288.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aries Wealth Management initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $77.49, with an estimated average price of $74.34. The stock is now traded at around $76.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aries Wealth Management initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $57.76, with an estimated average price of $52.93. The stock is now traded at around $56.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 597.39%. The purchase prices were between $30.42 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $30.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 2,839,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 606.87%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $310.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 255,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 573.27%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $219.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 251,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 592.23%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $244.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 213,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 626.89%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $301.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 139,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 606.04%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $372.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 105,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aries Wealth Management sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $60.81 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.28.

Aries Wealth Management sold out a holding in OPKO Health Inc. The sale prices were between $3.52 and $5.15, with an estimated average price of $4.07.