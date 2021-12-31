Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Aries Wealth Management Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, OPKO Health Inc

insider
Just now
Investment company Aries Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, OPKO Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aries Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Aries Wealth Management owns 373 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Aries Wealth Management
  1. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 2,839,970 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 597.39%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 255,816 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 606.87%
  3. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 251,748 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 573.27%
  4. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 213,318 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 592.23%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 281,037 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 191.50%
New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)

Aries Wealth Management initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $66.05, with an estimated average price of $62.62. The stock is now traded at around $65.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 48,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Aries Wealth Management initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $134.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Aries Wealth Management initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $126.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Aries Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $288.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Textron Inc (TXT)

Aries Wealth Management initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $77.49, with an estimated average price of $74.34. The stock is now traded at around $76.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Aries Wealth Management initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $57.76, with an estimated average price of $52.93. The stock is now traded at around $56.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 597.39%. The purchase prices were between $30.42 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $30.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 2,839,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 606.87%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $310.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 255,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 573.27%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $219.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 251,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 592.23%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $244.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 213,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 626.89%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $301.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 139,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 606.04%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $372.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 105,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Aries Wealth Management sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $60.81 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.28.

Sold Out: OPKO Health Inc (OPK)

Aries Wealth Management sold out a holding in OPKO Health Inc. The sale prices were between $3.52 and $5.15, with an estimated average price of $4.07.



