Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC Buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Apple Inc, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Amgen Inc, Blackstone Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Apple Inc, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, iShares MSCI World ETF, iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Amgen Inc, Blackstone Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Workiva Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 559,129 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 135,015 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.10% iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) - 1,089,242 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) - 323,186 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46% Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 514,554 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.34 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.64. The stock is now traded at around $48.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 264,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 78,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF. The purchase prices were between $181.41 and $200.3, with an estimated average price of $189.75. The stock is now traded at around $192.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 12,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $81.69, with an estimated average price of $72.22. The stock is now traded at around $63.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 25,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.98 and $127.61, with an estimated average price of $123.03. The stock is now traded at around $124.788400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 13,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $225.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 43.10%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $173.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 135,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI World ETF by 102.72%. The purchase prices were between $125.04 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $132.16. The stock is now traded at around $133.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 51,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Block Inc by 75.14%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $133.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $49.93 and $50.43, with an estimated average price of $50.13.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Domo Inc. The sale prices were between $46.75 and $93.75, with an estimated average price of $72.97.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Workiva Inc. The sale prices were between $125.96 and $160.85, with an estimated average price of $140.87.