Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC Buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Apple Inc, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Amgen Inc, Blackstone Inc

- New Purchases: FTSL, AAXJ, IHE, QCLN, GMF, BA, VTWO, VCSH, VB, VCEB, IBB, EEMA, GBF, VIAC, EFA, VCIT, FDIV, PG, CSCO, ESML, TTD, IDXX, CHD, CAT,
- Added Positions: AAPL, URTH, FNDX, FNDA, PXF, FNDF, SQ, IVV, CRSP, RAFE, GILD, SBUX, SCHM, VEU, SCHP,
- Reduced Positions: AMGN, ICLN, DIS, XBI, SUSB, TEAM, MSFT, DE, TSLA, PYPL, JPM, SDG, GOOGL, GOOG, BIV, JNJ, CVX, WST, ADBE,
- Sold Out: LMBS, BX, VEEV, WK, DOMO,
For the details of Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arlington+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC
- Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 559,129 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 135,015 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.10%
- iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) - 1,089,242 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17%
- Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) - 323,186 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
- Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 514,554 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%
Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.34 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.64. The stock is now traded at around $48.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 264,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)
Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 78,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE)
Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF. The purchase prices were between $181.41 and $200.3, with an estimated average price of $189.75. The stock is now traded at around $192.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 12,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)
Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $81.69, with an estimated average price of $72.22. The stock is now traded at around $63.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 25,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (GMF)
Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.98 and $127.61, with an estimated average price of $123.03. The stock is now traded at around $124.788400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 13,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $225.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 43.10%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $173.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 135,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH)
Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI World ETF by 102.72%. The purchase prices were between $125.04 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $132.16. The stock is now traded at around $133.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 51,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Block Inc (SQ)
Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Block Inc by 75.14%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $133.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $49.93 and $50.43, with an estimated average price of $50.13.Sold Out: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86.Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.Sold Out: Domo Inc (DOMO)
Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Domo Inc. The sale prices were between $46.75 and $93.75, with an estimated average price of $72.97.Sold Out: Workiva Inc (WK)
Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Workiva Inc. The sale prices were between $125.96 and $160.85, with an estimated average price of $140.87.
Here is the complete portfolio of Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs