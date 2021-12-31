JGP Wealth Management, LLC Buys D.R. Horton Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, JOANN Inc, BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF

- New Purchases: VTI, DAL, QQQ, LLY, ES, IMTB, VOO, VWO,
- Added Positions: DHI, AAPL, AMGN, NEE, NVDA, DLB, JKHY, MSFT, ADI, ADP, ITOT, CMCSA, MDT, ITW, APD, JNJ, ISTB, PAYX, BLK, KLAC, CSCO, ICE, ABT, GWW, IEFA, LHX, LOW, DGX, JPM, WEC, IVV, AWK, FDS, WMT, RTX, SQ, PG, CLX, IAGG, POOL, TSCO, AFL, PEP, ACN, SHW, AMZN, HRL, HD, IEMG, TXN, CERN, RMD, ILMN, PYPL, ALL, MMC, CPRT, COST, ETSY, FTNT, CRWD, FLR, IJH, IJR, WM, IWM, VIG, GLD, ABNB, UEC, AM, AEP, GOOGL, HAS, KMB, EA, DOV, LMT, MCD, CMI, NUE, PFE, PSA, TROW, CVX, AMAT, IWR, IJS, RSP, LRCX, XOM, GSIE, DIS, GEM, MRK, MS, NFLX, FB, AVGO, TGT,
- Reduced Positions: VZ, JPST, MTB, T, OMC, TSLA, SLV, SPY, VCIT, BRK.B, SAM,
- Sold Out: JOAN, CNYA, NOK, GMBL, SLVM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 193,099 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%
- KLA Corp (KLAC) - 57,008 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 62,128 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 103,010 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
- Pool Corp (POOL) - 28,538 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
JGP Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $235.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
JGP Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $40.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
JGP Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $380.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
JGP Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $244.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
JGP Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $427.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 486 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
JGP Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
JGP Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 97.54%. The purchase prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7. The stock is now traded at around $98.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 98,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
JGP Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 41.31%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $269.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (ISTB)
JGP Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 24.58%. The purchase prices were between $50.32 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 49,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
JGP Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.44%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $74.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
JGP Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.90%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $466.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Block Inc (SQ)
JGP Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Block Inc by 219.84%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $133.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: JOANN Inc (JOAN)
JGP Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in JOANN Inc. The sale prices were between $8.63 and $11.46, with an estimated average price of $10.44.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA)
JGP Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF. The sale prices were between $41.22 and $44.61, with an estimated average price of $43.04.Sold Out: Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL)
JGP Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. The sale prices were between $3.51 and $7.57, with an estimated average price of $5.43.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
JGP Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.Sold Out: Nokia Oyj (NOK)
JGP Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $5.47 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $5.84.
