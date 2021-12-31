Systelligence, LLC Buys iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Sells Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

New Purchases: LQDI,

LQDI, Added Positions: FNDE, VWOB, VV, FLTR, ICVT,

FNDE, VWOB, VV, FLTR, ICVT, Reduced Positions: SCHD, SCHG, JVAL, VLU, FNDX, VO, ONEY, VT, IAU, QQQ, FNDF, JJC, PAVE, SCHM, ICSH, VB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, sells Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Systelligence, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Systelligence, LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $359 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Systelligence, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/systelligence%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) - 928,745 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 287,769 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.85% SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) - 127,744 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.83% JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) - 465,476 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.64% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 97,287 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.69%

Systelligence, LLC initiated holding in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $30.95, with an estimated average price of $30.36. The stock is now traded at around $29.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 329,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Systelligence, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 212.80%. The purchase prices were between $29.56 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $32.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 359,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Systelligence, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 150.14%. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $77.1. The stock is now traded at around $74.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 98,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.