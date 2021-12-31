Capital Square, LLC Buys Realty Income Corp, Americold Realty Trust, Crown Castle International Corp, Sells , Ladder Capital Corp, CatchMark Timber Trust Inc

New Purchases: COLD, PYPL, CSX, LSI, ATVI, VFH, SATS, TSCO, RDVY, SCHB, PMT, GPMT, NVNXF, TBLT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Realty Income Corp, Americold Realty Trust, Crown Castle International Corp, Comcast Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells , Ladder Capital Corp, CatchMark Timber Trust Inc, MFA Financial Inc, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Square, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Capital Square, LLC owns 157 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 8,642 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.87% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 9,836 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43% Realty Income Corp (O) - 54,001 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 601.04% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 13,901 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.93% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,082 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94%

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in Americold Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $28.13 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 30,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $178.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.66 and $153.18, with an estimated average price of $134.07. The stock is now traded at around $138.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $65.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.72 and $100.42, with an estimated average price of $97.06. The stock is now traded at around $100.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 601.04%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $71.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 54,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 25.65%. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $184.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 14,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 162.53%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $51.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in Agree Realty Corp by 34.28%. The purchase prices were between $66.45 and $71.82, with an estimated average price of $69.39. The stock is now traded at around $68.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in CareTrust REIT Inc by 23.04%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $21.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 41,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 28.78%. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $433.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $7.21 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $8.85.

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45.

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The sale prices were between $30.02 and $34.72, with an estimated average price of $33.47.

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8.

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in Camden Property Trust. The sale prices were between $150.81 and $178.68, with an estimated average price of $165.39.