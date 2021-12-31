Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Capital Square, LLC Buys Realty Income Corp, Americold Realty Trust, Crown Castle International Corp, Sells , Ladder Capital Corp, CatchMark Timber Trust Inc

Investment company Capital Square, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Realty Income Corp, Americold Realty Trust, Crown Castle International Corp, Comcast Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells , Ladder Capital Corp, CatchMark Timber Trust Inc, MFA Financial Inc, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Square, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Capital Square, LLC owns 157 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital Square, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+square%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capital Square, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 8,642 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.87%
  2. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 9,836 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
  3. Realty Income Corp (O) - 54,001 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 601.04%
  4. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 13,901 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.93%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,082 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94%
New Purchase: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in Americold Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $28.13 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 30,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $178.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Life Storage Inc (LSI)

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.66 and $153.18, with an estimated average price of $134.07. The stock is now traded at around $138.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $65.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.72 and $100.42, with an estimated average price of $97.06. The stock is now traded at around $100.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Realty Income Corp (O)

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 601.04%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $71.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 54,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 25.65%. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $184.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 14,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 162.53%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $51.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Agree Realty Corp (ADC)

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in Agree Realty Corp by 34.28%. The purchase prices were between $66.45 and $71.82, with an estimated average price of $69.39. The stock is now traded at around $68.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE)

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in CareTrust REIT Inc by 23.04%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $21.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 41,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 28.78%. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $433.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (VER)

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Sold Out: CatchMark Timber Trust Inc (CTT)

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $7.21 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $8.85.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45.

Sold Out: Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA)

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The sale prices were between $30.02 and $34.72, with an estimated average price of $33.47.

Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8.

Sold Out: Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in Camden Property Trust. The sale prices were between $150.81 and $178.68, with an estimated average price of $165.39.



