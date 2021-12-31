Abacus Planning Group, Inc. Buys Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, Aramark, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Devon Energy Corp, Quanta Services Inc, Biogen Inc

- New Purchases: ARMK, BND, IWR, OGN, AMKR, CIVI, CIVI, UPS, SO, AVGO, NFLX, WY, BOKF, ABBV, ANTM, MDLZ, MPW, KNX, ASML, GM, GD, DOV, CBRE, KMB, ORI, EMR, WFC, QSI,
- Added Positions: DSTL, VTI, VXUS, SCHO, VEA, VBR, IJS, SCZ, AVEM, MSFT, AAPL, FB, D, MCD, INFL, SHV, VWO, VNQ, UNH, T, MRK, VBK, CI, BAC, SCHC, PG, DUK, PEP, AVDE, PFE, NVDA, JNJ, JLL, JPM, TSLA, TFC, GOOG, QVAL, ABT, NEE, TGT, TXN, VTV, VT, VIG, V, LLY, CL, CMCSA, COP, CVS, CVX, CAT, EOG, BLK, HPE, BIO, HD, AXP, MMM, BA, VV, MCO, YUM, CME, COST, EBAY, ENB, HCA, SCHV, RTX, BOND, HON, IJR,
- Reduced Positions: PACB, DVN, VB, JEF, ARNC, BSM, BOMN, WERN, QCOM, PHYS, UNM, INTC, EFA, FCCO, CERN, BRK.B, CRM, SCHX, ROP, SCHA, SFST, ADBE, HPQ, WMT, VZ, MET, SON, OMC, MU, KMI, IWF, BMY, AON,
- Sold Out: PWR, BIIB, PYPL, FL, OAS,
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 402,139 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.97%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 134,760 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.76%
- Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 94,419 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,870 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 127,171 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in Aramark. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.24. The stock is now traded at around $36.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 75,868 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)
Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 15,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $80.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $32.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR)
Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in Amkor Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.56 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $23.24. The stock is now traded at around $24.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)
Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $57.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL)
Abacus Planning Group, Inc. added to a holding in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 3379.14%. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $46.43, with an estimated average price of $43.66. The stock is now traded at around $46.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 323,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Abacus Planning Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 70.47%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $235.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 26,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Abacus Planning Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 436.05%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 39,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Abacus Planning Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 46.41%. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $106.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 32,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Abacus Planning Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.29%. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08. The stock is now traded at around $72.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 32,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)
Abacus Planning Group, Inc. added to a holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 232.93%. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $63.38. The stock is now traded at around $64.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)
Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Foot Locker Inc (FL)
Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Foot Locker Inc. The sale prices were between $39.96 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $47.47.Sold Out: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)
Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The sale prices were between $100.07 and $132.16, with an estimated average price of $119.38.
