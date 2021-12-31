Pioneer Trust Bank N A Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, TJX Inc, Walmart Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, , iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: AFL, IBM, IJH, BX,

Investment company Pioneer Trust Bank N A Current Portfolio ) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, TJX Inc, Walmart Inc, Starbucks Corp, Aflac Inc, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, , iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pioneer Trust Bank N A. As of 2021Q4, Pioneer Trust Bank N A owns 73 stocks with a total value of $385 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,035 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.87% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 149,788 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68% Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) - 78,972 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 60,059 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 40,885 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.3%

Pioneer Trust Bank N A initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $277.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $134.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $116.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 99.35%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $92.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 47,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 47.22%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $71.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 75,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 57.32%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $145.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 45.40%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $100.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12.