Lindbrook Capital, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Apple Inc, Sells Mission Produce Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Ovintiv Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Apple Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Mission Produce Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Ovintiv Inc, ResMed Inc, ProQR Therapeutics NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lindbrook Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Lindbrook Capital, LLC owns 2140 stocks with a total value of $657 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lindbrook Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lindbrook+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 352,578 shares, 12.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 731,478 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41% Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) - 2,628,228 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 192,097 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.46% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 101,067 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10909.48%

Lindbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $277.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 38,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $113.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 36,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 65,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Veritiv Corp. The purchase prices were between $93.19 and $155.74, with an estimated average price of $120.94. The stock is now traded at around $103.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2. The stock is now traded at around $270.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $466.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10909.48%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $288.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 101,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11596.51%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $169.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 93,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 50.46%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $173.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 192,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 52.78%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $464.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 42,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 342.79%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $214.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 36,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 168.30%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3242.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 2,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $20.12 and $35.09, with an estimated average price of $26.65.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $2.34 and $5.31, with an estimated average price of $3.84.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $74.16 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $77.78.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The sale prices were between $6.16 and $12.07, with an estimated average price of $7.7.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Chimerix Inc. The sale prices were between $5.23 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $6.02.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Curis Inc. The sale prices were between $4.45 and $8.09, with an estimated average price of $5.89.