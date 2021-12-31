Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Sells NVR Inc, AT&T Inc, Phillips 66

New Purchases: VIAC, KD, ATO, SCHW, DE, FCX, ITW, TSLA, AMLP, DON, NLY,

VIAC, KD, ATO, SCHW, DE, FCX, ITW, TSLA, AMLP, DON, NLY, Added Positions: JPST, JMST, TFC, DLS, DIS, FNDF, IBM, VZ, VOE, FNDE, DGS, BSV, ANTM, WRK, VLUE, VBR, TIP, FNDX, FNDA, INTC, GILD, IEMG, BAC, CMP, SCHP, GLW, NEE, TAP, ORCL, VMW, SPSB, VFC, SCZ, VEU, PFF, CLX, ARCC, IWM, IEFA, VMC, KO, WMT, EFA, XOM, BNDX, KHC, PM, MELI, TYG,

JPST, JMST, TFC, DLS, DIS, FNDF, IBM, VZ, VOE, FNDE, DGS, BSV, ANTM, WRK, VLUE, VBR, TIP, FNDX, FNDA, INTC, GILD, IEMG, BAC, CMP, SCHP, GLW, NEE, TAP, ORCL, VMW, SPSB, VFC, SCZ, VEU, PFF, CLX, ARCC, IWM, IEFA, VMC, KO, WMT, EFA, XOM, BNDX, KHC, PM, MELI, TYG, Reduced Positions: ODFL, NVR, T, MSFT, TSN, PSX, PFE, MPC, AON, VTI, IGSB, CVX, SKT, SCHB, SPG, AAPL, ENB, SCHX, SCHM, CVS, ABT, GOOG, LBRDK, TGT, DVY, SYY, RSP, SCHA, RHI, ACN, PG, SCHC, SCHD, DHR, SCHF, LOW, JCI, SCHG, FTV, PYPL, RTX, AMAT, COP, FDX, KLAC, VTRS, DLTR, NKE, PAYX, COST, QCOM, AVY, SBUX, CHCO, UPS, EXPD, UNH, WY, RDS.B, DAL,

ODFL, NVR, T, MSFT, TSN, PSX, PFE, MPC, AON, VTI, IGSB, CVX, SKT, SCHB, SPG, AAPL, ENB, SCHX, SCHM, CVS, ABT, GOOG, LBRDK, TGT, DVY, SYY, RSP, SCHA, RHI, ACN, PG, SCHC, SCHD, DHR, SCHF, LOW, JCI, SCHG, FTV, PYPL, RTX, AMAT, COP, FDX, KLAC, VTRS, DLTR, NKE, PAYX, COST, QCOM, AVY, SBUX, CHCO, UPS, EXPD, UNH, WY, RDS.B, DAL, Sold Out: IWR, KR, CRM, GATO, SLVM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Atmos Energy Corp, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, sells NVR Inc, AT&T Inc, Phillips 66, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owns 228 stocks with a total value of $651 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alpha+omega+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 277,046 shares, 13.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.25% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 878,023 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.53% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,240 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.65% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,901 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 99,712 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34%

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $36.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 63,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $18.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.98 and $104.83, with an estimated average price of $95. The stock is now traded at around $106.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $36.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $379.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $41.58 and $44.86, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $45.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 263.08%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 75,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 24.45%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $34.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 38,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 42.42%. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $452.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 45.54%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $51.99 and $57.41, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 52.70%. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79. The stock is now traded at around $59.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $38.59 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $42.11.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Gatos Silver Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $14.31, with an estimated average price of $12.02.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.