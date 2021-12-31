Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Janus Henderson Group PLC, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: IVV, IJH, FDLO, AAPL, VTI, IWM, IJR, MSFT, AMZN, TMO, AMGN, IBM, INTC, BAC, GILD, JNJ, ARE, SJM, PG, TGT, PWR, CERN, LOW, CVX, ROP, C, ENB, AXP, KEY, DIS, BMY, MAR, KMB, UNP, FISV, HOLX, TXN, QCOM, IWB, MAS, PRU, PEG, IYW, LUV, ABB, EEM, BEN, HUBB, HTGC, HMC, GIS, GNRC, BDN, TFC, KHC, IWR, UL, PDCO, WBA, STLD, BA, BK, UA, ABT, WFC, GM, QTEC, MUB, DE, HPE, ERIC, ORCC, CWCO, CIG, SAN,
- Added Positions: STIP, ISTB, VZ, AY, FB, TEAF, ABBV, GOOGL, LYB, PYPL, JPM, V, FDX, REYN, SLG, MCK, NEP, GOOG,
- Reduced Positions: IEMG, IQLT, IEFA, QUAL, GOVT, BG, JCI, MDT, CSCO, CWEN, MRK, NVDA, AVGO, COST, ORCL, ADBE, TSLA, NVS, ACN, FHB,
- Sold Out: JHG, EAGG,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 221,373 shares, 27.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 633,266 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 134,832 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 724,685 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.99%
- Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) - 204,688 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $466.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.07%. The holding were 221,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $277.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.78%. The holding were 134,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO)
Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.56 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.032300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 204,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $173.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 44,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $235.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 30,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $214.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 32,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $105.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 67,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (ISTB)
Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 38.33%. The purchase prices were between $50.32 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 27,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY)
Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC by 42.59%. The purchase prices were between $34.24 and $40.88, with an estimated average price of $37.55. The stock is now traded at around $33.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG)
Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Group PLC. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $48.43, with an estimated average price of $44.2.Sold Out: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)
Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.47 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $54.93.
