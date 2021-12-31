Gleason Group, Inc. Buys Herc Holdings Inc, DocuSign Inc, Arhaus Inc, Sells Centene Corp, AT&T Inc, Boeing Co

New Purchases: HRI, ARHS, ALIT, DNA, AEHR, SAVE, COIN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Herc Holdings Inc, DocuSign Inc, Arhaus Inc, YETI Holdings Inc, Alight Inc, sells Centene Corp, AT&T Inc, Boeing Co, BHP Group, Citigroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gleason Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Gleason Group, Inc. owns 206 stocks with a total value of $306 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 164,736 shares, 23.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.16% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 196,416 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.58% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 146,493 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.46% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 81,840 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 369,619 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.29%

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.83 and $196.39, with an estimated average price of $176.52. The stock is now traded at around $162.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Arhaus Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.42 and $13.58, with an estimated average price of $10.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Alight Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $10.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.31 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.86. The stock is now traded at around $5.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Aehr Test Systems. The purchase prices were between $13.08 and $25.72, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $13.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $230.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 33 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 104.59%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $130.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in YETI Holdings Inc by 47.70%. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $91.82. The stock is now traded at around $70.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in Churchill Downs Inc by 90.50%. The purchase prices were between $213.54 and $257.03, with an estimated average price of $237.2. The stock is now traded at around $212.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gleason Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64.

Gleason Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58.

Gleason Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Gleason Group, Inc. sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Gleason Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63.

Gleason Group, Inc. sold out a holding in US Physical Therapy Inc. The sale prices were between $84.54 and $113.02, with an estimated average price of $99.88.