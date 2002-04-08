Clarus Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Zhanna Jumadilova as Chief Clinical Development Officer

Dr. Jumadilova most recently led clinical development programs at Insmed and Pfizer and has nearly 30 years of combined pharmaceutical and biotech experience

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Clarus) ( CRXT, Financial), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to providing solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women, today announced the appointment of Zhanna Jumadilova, M.D., M.B.A., as Chief Clinical Development Officer, effective January 17, 2022. Dr. Jumadilova has nearly 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. She most recently led clinical development programs at Insmed and Pfizer.

“Zhanna joins Clarus at a transformative time in our history as we further the clinical development of our pipeline assets,” said Dr. Robert Dudley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Clarus. “With her proven leadership and extensive expertise in drug development, along with her ability to navigate global regulatory environments, Zhanna will be a tremendous asset as we progress Clarus’ pipeline. We welcome her to Clarus’ senior management team.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Clarus with its diverse pipeline of androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women, including several assets with potential orphan indications,” said Dr. Jumadilova. “I look forward to working with this dedicated team of experts and applying my own expertise to lead the company’s clinical development efforts to bring new medicines to patients in need.”

Prior to joining Clarus, Dr. Jumadilova served as Vice President, Clinical Development Head, ALIS at Insmed, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the unmet needs of patients with rare diseases, where she focused on the development of Amikacin Liposome Inhalation Suspension (ALIS) for the treatment of adults with treatment-refractory Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium Complex (MAC). Prior to Insmed, Dr. Jumadilova worked at Pfizer for 15 years, where she served in leadership roles of increasing responsibility, and led clinical development programs and registrations for multiple small molecule and biosimilar compounds in urology, oncology, and inflammation. Earlier in her career, Dr. Jumadilova served in Medical Affairs and Health Economics and Outcomes Research roles for Schering-Plough (acquired by Merck), having begun her pharmaceutical career as a General Manager for Zeneca (now AstraZeneca). Prior to joining the industry, Dr. Jumadilova spent several years in academia.

Dr. Jumadilova received her M.D. degree from Kazakh State Medical University followed by a fellowship in Clinical Immunology. She also holds an M.B.A. from the Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business, University of Pittsburgh. Dr. Jumadilova has authored or co-authored numerous articles published in peer-reviewed medical journals.

