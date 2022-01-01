JAKKS Pacific Announces New Additions to Its Best Selling Perfectly Cute™ Line

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), a leading toy and consumer products manufacturer, today announced its new additions to its line of Perfectly Cute™ baby dolls and accessories for Target this spring. With record breaking sales over 2021, this line is sure to be in high demand in the first quarter.

JAKKS Pacific Perfectly Cute Cuddle and Care Baby Doll (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our Perfectly Cute line saw tremendous success at retail in fall and we are excited to bring additional new items to Target this spring that offer up more ways for kids to roleplay what they see at home,” said Jeremy Sueper, Sr. Director of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific.

Each new item is made for ages 2+, and dolls are available in African American, Caucasian and Latino ethnicities with prices ranging from $17.99-$19.99.

The Perfectly Cute Feed and Wet babies are available now ahead of spring! Feed this baby water from their bottle then watch the color change in their diaper when it gets wet. Or move the baby to the potty where it makes a real flushing sound. This set includes a 14” doll in a floral print shirt with cloth diaper, bottle, and potty with backrest.

The Perfectly Cute Cuddle and Care Baby Dolls make 26 different realistic sounds from giggles to cries to hiccups and more! Each doll comes with removable soft pajamas in adorable teddy bear print and matching headband. Its included bottle, pacifier and bear-shaped rattle will give your child several ways to play and pretend.

The Magic Sink Playset by Perfectly Cute has a real working faucet. Just add water and turn handle to activate the working faucet. Its realistic design makes for fun, open ended pretend play for your little one. This playset includes 16 pieces with a dish rack, pretend dish soap bottle, brush, and two sets of plates, mugs, forks, spoons and knives.

As an industry leader in designing and manufacturing toys for at-home role play, JAKKS has grown and expanded to include even more products that allow children to emulate what they see at home. Over the last year, these toys have been more important than ever in the environment of working from home and virtual classrooms.

JAKKS Perfectly Cute products are sold at Target online and in stores.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: Fly Wheels™, Kitten Catfe™, Perfectly Cute™, ReDo™ Skateboard Co, X-Power™, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi™, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

