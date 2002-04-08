Xalles Files Form 1-A with SEC for Regulation A+ Fundraising

WASHINGTON, DC, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Xalles Holdings Inc. ( XALL), a fintech holding company providing innovative technology and financial services solutions, today announced that it has filed Form 1-A with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to seek qualification for raising capital under a Tier I Regulation A+ offering (Title IV of the Jobs Act of 2012).

The filing is structured to raise up to $10 million through the filing at a price of $0.025 per share. Within the filing document is a breakdown of the planned use of funds depending on the total amount raised. In summary, the money raised would be used to fund existing operating companies, payoff company debt and complete additional acquisitions.

This process and fundraising initiative will also enable Xalles to complete the tasks it requires to become fully SEC reporting and subsequently apply to uplist to the OTCQB (Quotation Board), which is also known as The Venture Market.

About Xalles Holdings Inc.

Xalles Holdings Inc. is a holding company that focuses on the acquisition, alignment, and growth of disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks targets in which it can acquire and accelerate market expansion, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. The company places emphasis on leveraging blockchain technologies to provide industry-leading financial solutions, which, over time, will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com



