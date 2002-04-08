ATVI Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft

MONSEY, New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether the directors of Activision Blizzard, Inc. ( ATVI) (“Activision”) acted in the best interests of ATVI shareholders in approving the proposed acquisition of Activision by Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT) (“Microsoft”).



If you remain an ATVI shareholder and have questions about your legal rights, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your options at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/activision-blizzard/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at [email protected] .

Why is there an investigation?

On January 18, 2022, before the markets opened, Microsoft announced that it plans to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Activision for $95.00 per share in cash. The deal has already been approved by the board of directors of both companies.

Our investigation concerns whether Activision’s board acted in the best interests of ATVI shareholders in approving the acquisition by Microsoft, including whether the acquisition price adequately compensates ATVI shareholders, and whether all information regarding approval of the transaction has been fully disclosed.

In particular, according to an analysis of Wall Street ATVI price targets in the last 90 days published on SeekingAlpha, there are analysts with ATVI price targets of over $100/share, including Brian Fitzgerald of Wells Fargo with a price target of $105/share.

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP, with offices in New York City and Monsey, has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com , to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.