Textron Names Shannon Hines Senior Vice President, Government Affairs & Washington Operations

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) today announced the appointment of Shannon Hines as senior vice president, Government Affairs & Washington Operations, effective February 22.

Hines will lead Textron’s government affairs activities, engaging with the legislative and executive branches, federal agencies, including the Department of Defense, and industry associations. She will report directly to Textron Chairman and CEO Scott C. Donnelly.

Hines joins Textron following a career on Capitol Hill where she was most recently Republican staff director for the Senate Appropriations Committee. In this role, she served as chief advisor to Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama and was the primary liaison between the Appropriations Committee and Senate and House leadership, the White House and federal agencies.

“Shannon brings a wealth of legislative experience and knowledge to Textron,” Donnelly said. “Having served in key roles on several Senate committees, including the Senate Appropriations Committee, she is well respected by legislators and staff on both sides of the aisle and has developed strong relationships throughout Washington. She will be a skillful advocate for Textron and help to advance our important military programs.”

Hines previously served as staff director for the Senate Rules and Administration Committee, senior professional staff to the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, Republican staff director for the Senate Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Appropriations. She has also served as chief of staff and legislative director for Senator Shelby.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information visit: www.textron.com.

