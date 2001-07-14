Exelon Ranked #1 Utility, Rising to 11th Overall, in Annual List of America's Most JUST Companies

For the fifth consecutive year, Exelon has made the list of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+JUST+Companies by JUST Capital. The annual JUST 100 ranks the issues that matter most to the American public, including creating jobs in the U.S.; paying a fair, living wage; prioritizing accountability to all stakeholders; protecting worker health and safety; providing benefits; cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace; producing sustainable products; and protecting customer privacy. Exelon ranked No. 11 of 954 companies on the overall 2022 list, moving up from No. 88 in 2021 and placing first among 38 companies in the Utilities industry.

“We are proud to be recognized for our efforts to create a more equitable economy for all of the communities we serve, prioritize the health and safety of our employees and customers and lead in the fight against climate change,” said Chris Crane, president and CEO, Exelon. “We are committed to providing a cleaner, brighter, more reliable, innovative and affordableenergy future for our more than 10 million customers.”

Exelon tied for overall first place for local job creation, transparent charitable giving and transparent customer communication. Within the Utilities industry, Exelon scored first in the following categories:

Local job creation

Employee benefits

Transparent charitable giving

Financial management

Opportunities for local businesses

Local school support

Five-year return-on-equity

Data privacy

Transparent customer communications

Exelon also scored near the top in customer service, climate commitments, board independence, diversity, equity and inclusion and climate mitigation/carbon reduction.

The rankings also highlighted Exelon’s achievements in creating 30,000 jobs in five years and advancing gender pay parity.

For more information about Exelon’s efforts as a just company, click here.

