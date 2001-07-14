SpartanNash Welcomes Bennett Morgan as SVP, Chief Merchandising Officer

Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced the addition of Bennett Morgan to its executive leadership team. Morgan will serve as Senior Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer, effective Jan. 24 and reporting to SpartanNash President and CEO Tony+Sarsam.

“SpartanNash continues to recruit top talent as part of our People First strategy, and we are thrilled to welcome Bennett to the team,” Sarsam said. “Bennett will play a critical role in driving innovation for our customers and excellence with our in-store experience.”

Morgan joins SpartanNash from Amazon, where he helped launch its fast-growing grocery business, including opening physical stores across the country. He most recently served as Amazon Fresh Category Leader overseeing produce and protein products and having previously managed center store products as well.

Prior to Amazon, Morgan served as Vice President, Merchandising for Walmart China and Japan, managing all non-buying portions of the merchandising organization. His key focus areas included cost negotiations and advanced data-led capabilities in assortment, pricing and promotions. Morgan also spent several years of his career at H-E-B leading store operations, supply chain manufacturing and merchandising, and at the Boston Consulting Group and Citibank. Morgan earned his undergraduate degree in economics from the University of Texas at Austin and his Master of Business Administration from Dartmouth College.

Morgan is the seventh addition to the SpartanNash executive leadership team since Sarsam joined the Company in Sept. 2020. His announcement follows last week’s promotion+of+Amy+McClellan to Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life through customer-focused innovation. Its core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network and the Our Family® private label brand. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. The company owns 145 supermarkets—primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery and Dan's Supermarket—and shares its operational insights to drive solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 19,000 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

