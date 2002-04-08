Optimi Health Submits Natural Psilocybin Combined Drug Delivery and Extraction Formulations for Provisional Patent

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) ( OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically integrated mushroom brand targeting functional and novel psychedelic compounds for the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce a second provisional patent for a proprietary two-part processing method that involves the extraction and transdermal delivery of psilocybin active components.



The extraction process uses a highly viscous material to isolate key components of psychedelic mushrooms and dissolves the psilocybin into a molecular solution. Using the same energy, the active ingredients are then repelled into the skin when applied topically. Due to the skin’s highly permeable membrane, Optimi’s solution has a natural time-release effect, which allows for a more sustained release into the body and provides a patient with the ability to experience the desired outcome for longer periods of time.

As Chief Science Office Justin Kirkland explains, “The most novel part of this process is that we are performing two very different functions with a single unique component. This component works much like the attraction and repulsion properties of a magnet with a North and South end. We leverage this energy to perform two functions. First, the attraction energy will extract psilocybin out of the mushroom. Second, when this same material is applied to the skin, it will advance the drug through the skin and into the bloodstream.”

Containing all GRAS certified ingredients, this solution can then be loaded into our proprietary drug delivery system for direct passage through the skin into the bloodstream. Transdermal application avoids the first pass metabolism and degradation of psilocybin by the liver that occurs with traditional oral drug delivery, which increases bioavailability of the active ingredient.

In the continued effort to champion all things natural, Optimi’s delivery system has been designed to require no additional shuttling agents. Instead, the repulsion technology steadily pushes the active ingredient through the various layers of the skin, and treatment begins almost immediately upon application. This new process will help to reduce costs and resources while providing patients with a superior product.

Optimi is focused on providing patients with a safe, consistent, and pure psychedelic product. Developing multiple extraction and delivery system methods is part of the Company’s commitment to ensuring patients have options when deciding their treatment.

“This unique chemistry provides improved bioavailability of Optimi's psilocybin,” said Optimi CEO Bill Ciprick. “Our IP is evidence of Optimi Health's continued commitment to sustainability by using green chemistry to achieve both the extraction and topical formulations.” Mr. Ciprick adds, “As patient access remains the focal point among regulators, lobbyists and Companies such as our own, we look forward to being able to provide our variety of therapies to those in need.”

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,



Bill Ciprick

Chief Executive Officer

Optimi Health Corp.

ABOUT OPTIMI

Optimi is developing a sophisticated mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness markets. With a vertically integrated approach, Optimi intends to cultivate, extract, process and distribute high quality functional mushroom products at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet nearing completion in Princeton, British Columbia. To fully investigate the science of mushrooms, the Company has received a research exemption under Health Canada Food and Drug Regulations (FDR) for the use of Psilocybin and Psilocin for scientific purposes via its wholly owned subsidiary Optimi Labs Inc. Optimi has also applied for a dealer’s license under Canada’s Narcotic Control Regulations governing possession, distribution, sale, laboratory analysis of and research and development of Psilocybin and Psilocin formulations. Optimi is committed to expert cultivation and quality production subject to and in accordance with the terms of all applicable laws and governing regulations to ensure safe, superior Canadian fungi production. Find out more at: https://optimihealth.ca/.

