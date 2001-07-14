Houlihan Lokey Capital Markets Group Expands Its Growth Capital and Equity Solutions Practice

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI, Financial), the global investment bank, announced today that Chris Hastings has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the Capital Markets Group. Mr. Hastings will join Sean Fitzgerald in New York to provide equity solutions, including growth capital, structured equity, and PIPEs, to the firm’s corporate and financial-sponsor-backed clients. In addition, Brent Surber, an existing Director in the Capital Markets Group with substantial equity placement experience, will join the expanded equity team.

Mr. Hastings has more than two decades of experience advising clients on a broad range of private capital advisory transactions. He joins Houlihan Lokey from DC Advisory, where he was a Managing Director and Head of Private Capital focusing primarily on growth capital and structured equity transactions. Prior experience includes roles in Cantor Fitzgerald’s and Credit Suisse’s private placements groups. Mr. Hastings began his career at Bear Stearns in 1999.

“Following the acquisition of GCA last year, Houlihan Lokey has firmly established itself as a leading advisor to high-growth businesses,” said Anthony Martino, Global Co-Head of Houlihan Lokey’s Capital Markets Group. “With Sean’s, Chris’, and Brent’s equity capital placement expertise and more than 50 years of collective experience, Houlihan Lokey’s Capital Markets Group is well positioned to serve the firm’s rapidly expanding client base. Chris’ client focus and outstanding track record of success make him a perfect fit with our corporate culture, and we are excited to introduce Chris to our clients as we continue to grow our business around the world.”

“Houlihan Lokey’s momentum over the past few years, as well as its deep expertise and market relationships in the ever-growing and increasingly important private capital space, is an exciting proposition. I look forward to joining the Capital Markets team to further enhance the firm’s equity placement capabilities,” said Mr. Hastings.

Mr. Hastings holds a B.A. in Finance from Penn State University and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

With approximately 75 dedicated finance professionals across offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, London, Manchester, Frankfurt, and Milan, Houlihan Lokey’s Capital Markets Group is among the largest of its kind in financial services. The group provides capital-raising services for a wide variety of clients, from large, publicly held multinational corporations to privately held companies. In fiscal year ended 2021, the group advised in the raising of more than $15 billion of capital for corporate clients worldwide.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI, Financial) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past six consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past seven consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005242/en/