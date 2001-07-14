indie Semiconductor Establishes Sales and Technical Support Center of Excellence in Japan

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, is extending its market reach and building a strategic presence in Japan. The Company has created a Kabushiki Kaisha, or KK, and recently hired semiconductor industry veteran Yasuyuki Arai to lead its Japanese sales and marketing initiatives from Tokyo. Arai was previously Head of Marketing for RF and Sensors at Infineon Technologies Japan KK with responsibility for managing and growing Infineon’s radar, Time of Flight and MEMS portfolio for automotive, consumer and industrial markets. Prior to Infineon, he was with Atmel and Freescale in various sales, marketing and operational roles. Arai achieved a master’s degree in Telecommunications Engineering from Osaka University.

“We are excited to be adding key resources and committing deep investments in Japan where some of the world’s leading automotive OEMs and supply chain partners reside,” said Vincent Wang, executive vice president of Asia sales and marketing for indie. “The addition of Arai reflects indie’s strategic pledge to our Japanese customers and partners. We look forward to further augmenting our team and providing a differentiated level of local customer support, particularly to previously untapped high-volume accounts.”

“I’m thrilled to be part of the indie team and bringing our innovative user experience, connectivity, electrification and ADAS solutions to the Japanese market,” said Arai, vice president of Japan sales and marketing for indie. “Japan represents a launching site for leading-edge automotive technologies and, as such, I expect indie to ramp our highly integrated portfolio across an entirely new class of customers in support of our vision of empowering the Autotech revolution.”

Japan’s automotive industry, which produced approximately 23 million cars in 2020 according to Marklines, represents one of the top three automotive manufacturing countries in the world, and is an essential pillar of Japan’s economy. To date, vehicle OEMs have relied almost exclusively upon costly disaggregated architectures. With the establishment of a Japanese KK, indie is now well positioned to deploy its highly integrated solutions, capture design wins and capitalize on one of the largest global automotive markets where it has historically been underrepresented across leading Japanese car brands including Honda, Isuzu, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Suzuki, and Toyota.

indie’s user experience platforms are ideally suited for the Japanese market, particularly as manufacturers strive to make transportation more personal, creating vehicle cabins equipped to improve passenger experiences with lighting, personal device connectivity and charging.

For ADAS, indie is focused on disruptive technologies that will accelerate mass market deployment of highly integrated LiDAR, radar, computer vision and ultrasound sensor solutions.

About indie

indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with next generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. We focus on edge sensors spanning multiple modalities including LiDAR, radar, ultrasound and vision for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. These technologies represent the core underpinnings of both electric and autonomous vehicles, while the advanced user interfaces transform the in-cabin experience to mirror and seamlessly connect to the mobile platforms we rely on every day. We are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs around the world. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and sales offices in Austin, TX; Boston, MA; Detroit, MI; San Francisco and San Jose, CA; Budapest, Hungary; Dresden and Munich, Germany; Edinburgh, Scotland; Haifa, Israel; Quebec City, Canada; Tokyo, Japan and several locations throughout China.

