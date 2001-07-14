CI&T Releases Annual Connected Retail Report: Target Moves Up to #1 as More Retailers Improve Their Connected Retail Ecosystems

CI&T Inc ("CI&T") (NYSE: CINT), a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, today announced the release of its annual Connected+Retail+Report. This report ranks leading physical retailers on their omnichannel shopping experiences, setting a benchmark for the year ahead.

Target replaced Nordstrom in the top position (up from second in 2020) with its perfect search, buy, fulfillment, and returns scores, combined with near-perfect relationship-building and cart scores. Target stood out for how strong each of its channels functions individually, as well as the ways they augment each other.

While 2020 was a monumental moment for omnichannel overall, 2021 presented an opportunity for a big shake-up, as reflected in the drastically different top ten rosters year over year. In addition to Target, Home Depot and Walmart were the only connected retailers to make it into the top ten for a second time, demonstrating how many retailers have caught up to and surpassed the original top ten. Further, the average total score across the top ten this year was significantly higher than the average total score across the top ten last year, showcasing how far retailers have come in just one year. Noteworthy, new to the top ten brands this year - Apple, Levi’s, and DSW deserve special honorary mention for their highly visual, enjoyable and customizable user experiences.

CI&T’s Connected Retailer Ranking:

Target Apple Store Sephora Home Depot DSW Levi Strauss Nike Walmart American Eagle Ulta

“Last year we saw retailers rapidly implementing connected retail experiences in response to the pandemic altering shopping habits nearly overnight,” said Melissa Minkow, Director of Retail Strategy at CI&T and co-author of the report. “Now it is clear those changes are here to stay and retailers must use connected retail strategically to build deeper and lasting relationships with their consumers in order to stay relevant.”

From app flow and buy online pick up in store (BOPIS) to site search and ease of returns, overall retailers have improved on their connected retail experience after the onset of the pandemic first forced them to expand their offerings. According to the report, sixty-eight percent of consumers intentionally seek out retailers with omnichannel experiences, with apps being their preferred way to shop online. Consumers are taking a digital-first approach to shopping, and they expect retailers to facilitate this new normal.

Additional report highlights include:

An analysis of consumer purchase behaviors and expectations.

Extensive evaluations of the connected shopping experiences of major retail brands.

Recommendations for retailers to improve their shopping customer experience to meet – and exceed – customer expectations going forward.

View the full report here.

