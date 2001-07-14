Franklin Templeton Introduces Global Brand Campaign 'Hello progress'

Franklin Templeton today announced the launch of its global brand campaign, ‘Hello+progress℠’, which reintroduces the Franklin Templeton brand and embodies the firm’s relentless focus on innovation and the belief that every change creates an opportunity to better meet client needs.

“After years of bringing together world-class specialist investment managers, including our successful acquisition of Legg Mason, and harnessing technology and driving innovation, Franklin Templeton is a different business today,” said Jenny Johnson, president and CEO of Franklin Templeton.

Rick Andrews, head of global marketing for Franklin Templeton, said, “Franklin Templeton has a new story to tell. We now offer more boutique specialization on a global scale. Our clients have access to the specialist expertise they need, while enjoying the confidence that comes with working with a firm of our size. We know that what we offer investors is more distinct than ever.”

In addition to its landmark acquisition of Legg Mason, Franklin Templeton has bolstered its alternative and fixed income capabilities through strategic acquisitions, and has also added sophisticated investment and wealth technology to deliver customized portfolios for retail clients at scale.

“Progress is about building a stronger, innovative, more vibrant and more relevant company. We offer the best of both worlds—big and small—as a specialized firm with boutique expertise, backed by our truly global reach,” said Adam Spector, executive vice president and head of Global Distribution for Franklin Templeton. “The new Franklin Templeton is built on a 75-year tradition of investing. We respect our past and are very proud of our legacy, and we are committed to building on it and moving forward, with innovation and client-centricity as top priorities.”

The integrated campaign, which includes television, print, digital advertising, out-of-home and sponsorships, launches in the U.S., EMEA and select Americas and APAC markets in January and in other Americas and APAC markets in February. The campaign will run in 14 countries and is designed to reach a broad audience, including retail and institutional investors, financial advisors, gatekeepers and global financial institutions.

The Franklin Templeton brand campaign ads feature short, one- and two-word headlines that are immediately paid off in the subhead. This approach is meant to communicate the key messages in a surprising, engaging fashion. For example:

Hello progress – Our two-word philosophy.

Bigandsmall – It’s not an actual word. But it is who we are.

Greeeeeen – We offer more ways for our clients to invest sustainably.

New Fashioned – Delivering tomorrow’s solutions for 75 years and counting.

Adaptability – Funnily enough, it’s the one thing we’re pretty rigid about.

Videos and other related content can be viewed at the %26rsquo%3BHello+progress%26rsquo%3B+microsite.

Franklin Templeton engaged M&C Saatchi Group in developing the new brand platform and campaign creative.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and over $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005535/en/