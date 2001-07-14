Weber Inc. Transforms Outdoor Cooking With Innovative 2022 Product Portfolio

Weber+Inc. ( NYSE:WEBR, Financial), the global leader in outdoor cooking innovation, technology, and products, today unveiled the first three new products in its 2022 grilling portfolio. Designed to fuse the best in smart technology, high-quality materials, performance engineering, and craftsmanship, the 2022 GENESIS Smart Gas Grill, 2022 SMOKEFIRE Wood Fired Pellet Grill, STEALTH Edition, and all-new WEBER CRAFTED Outdoor Kitchen Collection take cooking outdoors to new levels of food discovery and exploration.

“Our product lineup for the upcoming barbecue season pushes the boundaries of the types of cooking that can be done outdoors, including bringing popular methods like flat top cooking and baking right to a WEBER grill,” said Jennifer Bonuso, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Global Product Management of Weber. “These new products are shaped by insights from grilling enthusiasts around the world, who crave to create more when they cook outside. We answered that desire by bringing together our best smart technology, new features, and a unique grillware collection.”

ABOUT THE NEW WEBER CRAFTED OUTDOOR KITCHEN COLLECTION

The WEBER CRAFTED Outdoor Kitchen Collection is a line of exclusive, high-quality, interchangeable grillware that enables a variety of different cooking methods. Outdoor cooks can use traditional grill grates or switch in a flat-top surface to open up a world of new foods at the grill, like eggs, pancakes, smashed burgers, and more. Exchange the grates for a baking stone for pizzas, crispy flatbreads, and cookies, or use rotisserie skewers for kabobs and roasted chicken. The Collection transforms the grill into a versatile, complete outdoor kitchen.

The WEBER CRAFTED line features six cooking pieces -- each providing a large cooking surface -- that facilitate steaming, baking, roasting, searing, or flat top cooking right at the grill. The complete grillware Collection consists of a Dual-Sided Sear Grate, Flat Top, Glazed Baking Stone, Roasting Basket, Wok & Steamer, and Rotisserie Skewer pieces. Additionally, it includes specially designed grates and an insert that allows the grillware pieces to be easily changed out on a WEBER gas, charcoal, or pellet grill.

Each WEBER CRAFTED item is sold separately.

ABOUT THE NEW WEBER GENESIS SMART GAS GRILL

The 2022 GENESIS Smart Gas Grill, Weber’s most advanced gas grill in 15 years, creates the ultimate culinary experience for grilling enthusiasts.

Built with high-quality materials, ingenuity, and the craftsmanship Weber is known for, the 2022 GENESIS grill is feature-packed to bring a complete outdoor kitchen experience to any outside space, including:

WEBER CRAFTED Outdoor Kitchen Collection-ready with cooking gratesspecially designed to accommodate the WEBER CRAFTED grate insert and grillware pieces (sold separately) and unlock a wide range of cooking options at the grill.

with cooking gratesspecially designed to accommodate the WEBER CRAFTED grate insert and grillware pieces (sold separately) and unlock a wide range of cooking options at the grill. Integrated WEBER CONNECT smart grilling technology creates perfectly grilled food through real-time food temperature alerts, reminders, and flip and serve notifications at the grill or on the phone. With the WEBER CONNECT App, outdoor cooks can stay connected to their grill while taking care of guests, watching the game, or enjoying a drink.

creates perfectly grilled food through real-time food temperature alerts, reminders, and flip and serve notifications at the grill or on the phone. With the WEBER CONNECT App, outdoor cooks can stay connected to their grill while taking care of guests, watching the game, or enjoying a drink. Proprietary PUREBLU high heat burnersaredesigned toproduce the most efficient, even flame for consistent, precise heat and reliable ignition.

high heat burnersaredesigned toproduce the most efficient, even flame for consistent, precise heat and reliable ignition. Extra-large SEAR ZONE allows outdoor cooks to sear multiple food items simultaneously.

allows outdoor cooks to sear multiple food items simultaneously. Extra-large Prep and Serve Table accommodates more trays and dishes than previous GENESIS models.

accommodates more trays and dishes than previous GENESIS models. NIGHTVISION motion-sensor, under-the-lid LED lights illuminate the entire grilling surface - from the side table to the grates. This patent-pending lighting system is ideal for early morning, dusk, and nighttime outdoor cooking.

motion-sensor, under-the-lid LED lights illuminate the entire grilling surface - from the side table to the grates. This patent-pending lighting system is ideal for early morning, dusk, and nighttime outdoor cooking. Expandable, Top Cooking Grate increases the overall available grilling space of the 2022 GENESIS grill, providing extra room to cook appetizers, sides, or main course dishes, all at the same time.

The 2022 GENESIS gas grill line includes several different three and four-burner models. In addition, models are available in porcelain-enamel or stainless steel finishes.

ABOUT THE NEW SMOKEFIRE WOOD PELLET GRILL, STEALTH EDITION

The 2022 SMOKEFIRE Wood Fired Pellet Grill, STEALTH Edition, brings a sleek, distinctive black-on-black aesthetic to Weber’s all-in-one SMOKEFIRE pellet grilling experience, which centers on exceptional wood fired flavor through both high heat searing and low and slow smoking,

The 2022 SMOKEFIRE Grill, STEALTH Edition, includes:

All-black exterior styling.

styling. WEBER CRAFTED Outdoor Kitchen Collection - ready to open up the types of meals that can be made on a pellet grill, adding the ability to roast, steam, and even stir-fry.

- ready to open up the types of meals that can be made on a pellet grill, adding the ability to roast, steam, and even stir-fry. WEBER CONNECT smart grilling technology

Built-in grill lighting illuminates the cooking grate for those extended evening or early morning cooks.

illuminates the cooking grate for those extended evening or early morning cooks. A top cooking grate provides a large, second level of grilling capacity.

provides a large, second level of grilling capacity. Porcelain-enamel construction retains heat, even in cooler temperatures, and helps prevent rust and cracking.

The 2022 SMOKEFIRE Wood Fire Pellet Grill, STEALTH Edition series includes two models. Available models will vary by geographic region.

And to help inspire mealtime, Weber recently updated its popular WEBER+CONNECT+App with recipes, recipe collections, and additional cook programs that feature dishes and meal ideas that outdoor cooks can easily create with these new products. Weber owners can explore recipes for simple fare such as Balsamic Glazed Pork Chops with Peach Salsa and Grilled Carrots with Nutmeg Butter, to more sophisticated dishes such as Lemon-Ginger Tofu Steaks with Carrot and Cashew Salad or Chargrilled Oysters with Creole Remoulade Sauce and Grill Corn on the Cob with Basil Parmesan Butter.

The full 2022 GENESIS Gas Grill line and WEBER CRAFTED Outdoor Kitchen Collection will be available in the Americas and Europe leading up to the Spring barbecuing season from Weber websites and retail partners worldwide. In North America, consumers can purchase select models of the 2022 Genesis gas grill line and WEBER CRAFTED Collection online and in-store now. In addition, the 2022 SMOKEFIRE Wood Fired Pellet Grill, STEALTH Edition, will be available for purchase this Spring.

