Scott Reese Named CEO of GE Digital

Today GE (NYSE: GE) announced the appointment of Scott Reese as Chief Executive Officer of GE Digital effective February 22, 2022. Reese succeeds Patrick Byrne who will continue at GE as Chief Executive Officer for the onshore wind business at GE Renewable Energy.

Reese joins GE from Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) where he is executive vice president, product development and manufacturing solutions. He joined Autodesk in 2003 with the acquisition of VIA Development Corporation and has spent nearly two decades leading product and go-to-market initiatives across a wide range of industries, while driving aggressive growth with next-generation solutions for manufacturing. Reese also established Autodesk's cloud platform, products, operations, and cyber security practices.

Chief Executive Officer of GE’s global energy business portfolio, Scott Strazik said, “GE Digital is a critical part of the new energy company planned to spin off from GE in 2024. I am thrilled to have Scott Reese join this mission with his track record of transforming software businesses and driving growth. His deep software industry experience makes him the ideal fit to partner with our customers and the GE Digital team to accelerate the energy transition.”

Reese said, “I’m honored to take on this role and lead GE Digital’s mission to accelerate digital transformations and drive decarbonization efforts with our customers around the world. With global scale and leading technology, GE Digital’s growth potential is significant. I couldn’t be more excited to work with the talented team at GE Digital and the new energy company to make that grand vision a meaningful reality.”

Reese also serves on the board of The National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering, Inc. (NACME) and Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), a leader in cloud-revenue management solutions.

Byrne said, “It’s been my great privilege to build and work alongside the team at GE Digital. I’m so proud of the work we do in partnership with our customers across the world, accelerating the digital transformation of their operations. Scott Reese is stepping in to lead a passionate team at the forefront of the energy transition and I look forward to seeing GE Digital’s impact for years to come.”

About GE:

GE ( NYSE:GE, Financial) rises to the challenge of building a world that works. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today the company’s dedicated team, leading technology, and global reach and capabilities help the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. GE’s people are diverse and dedicated, operating with the highest level of integrity and focus to fulfill GE’s mission and deliver for its customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005786/en/

