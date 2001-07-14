Missouri American Water Invests $52 Million to Replace Aging Pipes in St. Louis County

To improve St. Louis County’s aging water system, Missouri American Water is replacing nearly 95,000 feet (18 miles) of water main starting in January.

“Over the next few months, we are investing $52 million in pipe replacement across St. Louis County to increase service reliability for our customers and enhance fire flow for our firefighters,” said Missouri American Water President Rich Svindland.

Several major thoroughfares including W. Florissant Avenue, Page Avenue, Dale Avenue, N. Lindbergh Boulevard, MacKenzie Road, and S. Laclede Station Road are slated for water main improvements.

“Maintaining water mains are equally as important as maintaining our roads and bridges,” said St. Louis County Councilwoman Rita Heard Days. “Residents in the community will benefit by having safe, reliable water when they turn on the tap.”

The company is upgrading old 4-inch, 6-inch and 8-inch mains originally installed between the 1920s-1960s to new 12-inch and 16-inch ductile iron mains along the following streets:

More than 9,000 feet along Page Avenue between Crystal Ct. to Spencer Avenue in Overland. Missouri American Water is working in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). Work will occur from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Saturday for water main installations. There will be lane drops west of I-170. Crews may switch to nightwork for any major street or intersection.

between Crystal Ct. to Spencer Avenue in Overland. Missouri American Water is working in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). Work will occur from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Saturday for water main installations. There will be lane drops west of I-170. Crews may switch to nightwork for any major street or intersection. Nearly 6,000 feet along N. Lindbergh Boulevard between Elmgrove Avenue to Charbonier Road in Hazelwood and Florissant. Missouri American Water is working in conjunction with MoDOT. Work will occur from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Monday to Saturday to reduce traffic impact.

between Elmgrove Avenue to Charbonier Road in Hazelwood and Florissant. Missouri American Water is working in conjunction with MoDOT. Nearly 5,000 feet along MacKenzie Road between Gravois Road to Heege Road in Unincorporated St. Louis County.

between Gravois Road to Heege Road in Unincorporated St. Louis County. Nearly 5,000 feet along Watson Road between Oak Knoll Manor Court to Trianon Parkway Drive in Shrewsbury and in Malborough between Pembroke Drive to Oak Knoll Manor Drive, and between 8300 Watson Rd. to S. Laclede Station Road

between Oak Knoll Manor Court to Trianon Parkway Drive in Shrewsbury and in Malborough between Pembroke Drive to Oak Knoll Manor Drive, and between 8300 Watson Rd. to S. Laclede Station Road Nearly 4,500 feet along Dale Avenue between S. Hanley Road and Big Bend Boulevard in Richmond Heights. One lane will be shut down during construction.

between S. Hanley Road and Big Bend Boulevard in Richmond Heights. More than 4,000 feet along W. Florissant Avenue between Apricot Avenue to the St. Louis City limits in Jennings.

between Apricot Avenue to the St. Louis City limits in Jennings. More than 4,000 feet along S. Laclede Station Road between S. Rock Hill Road to Heege Road in Unincorporated St. Louis County

between S. Rock Hill Road to Heege Road in Unincorporated St. Louis County Nearly 3,000 feet along Watson Road between Oak Knoll Manor Court to Trianon Parkway Drive in Shrewsbury

between Oak Knoll Manor Court to Trianon Parkway Drive in Shrewsbury More than 2,500 feet along East Lane between Tesson Ferry Road to Greenton Way in Unincorporated South St. Louis County

between Tesson Ferry Road to Greenton Way in Unincorporated South St. Louis County More than 2,000 feet along Lemay Ferry Road between Longview Drive to Mehl Avenue in Unincorporated South St. Louis County

between Longview Drive to Mehl Avenue in Unincorporated South St. Louis County Nearly 1,600 feet along Knollstone Drive between Pershall Road to Knollway Drive in Ferguson

Weather permitting, construction for most projects will begin in January and run through May 2022, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Service line transfers and street restoration are expected to be completed by July 2022.

Motorists should use caution when driving in the construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers. Missouri American Water continues to conduct its work in coordination and compliance with all federal, state and local agencies and directives. As construction begins, Missouri American Water asks customers to continue following social distancing recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by keeping at least 6 feet (2 meters) between our employees and customers.

Missouri American Water will provide continuous updates as work occurs. Customers may receive updates via door hangers and/or the company’s notification system that contacts customers via phone, text or email based on customer preferences. Visit www.amwater.com%2Fmoaw for emergency alerts and create or update a MyWater account to sign up for notifications.

