New York Rangers Launch First-ever NFT Products in Leadup to Henrik Lundqvist Night This Month at Madison Square Garden

The New York Rangers have announced the launch of the first-ever Rangers NFT products leading up to Henrik Lundqvist Night presented by Chase, when the Rangers face the Minnesota Wild on Friday, January 28, 2022. Beginning today at 10 a.m., over 5,000 limited edition items with tiered prizes and experiences will be available on Rangers.dropshop.io. Fans will have the option to bid on or purchase items, with auctions ending at 10 a.m. on January 25, while the buy now option will conclude on January 30.

“We are constantly looking for fresh and innovative ways to engage with our fans, and we see the emergence of digital collectibles, which combines sports and technology, as a fun way for fans to connect with the team. Tying in the first-ever Rangers NFT products with the Henrik Lundqvist Night game is the perfect way to celebrate this,” said David Hopkinson, Executive Vice Present of MSG Sports and President of Team Business Operations.

The tiers of the NFT products and experiences that will be available are “Common,” “Rare,” and “Legendary” and include the following:

Common – A digital commemorative ticket for the Henrik Lundqvist Night game on January 28. 5,000 digital tickets will be available at $20 each.

A digital commemorative ticket for the Henrik Lundqvist Night game on January 28. digital tickets will be available at $20 each. Rare – A digital commemorative ticket for the Henrik Lundqvist Night game, plus a Henrik Lundqvist Night merchandise bundle which includes a jersey, shirt, hat, banner, pin and signed commemorative book. Five will be available at auction prices with a $200 starting bid.

A digital commemorative ticket for the Henrik Lundqvist Night game, plus a Henrik Lundqvist Night merchandise bundle which includes a jersey, shirt, hat, banner, pin and signed commemorative book. will be available at auction prices with a $200 starting bid. Legendary – The experience being offered in this tier is a pair of lower bowl tickets to the Henrik Lundqvist Night game on January 28. Plus, a digital commemorative ticket for the Henrik Lundqvist Night game and a goalie stick autographed by Lundqvist. One will be available at auction price with a $1,000 starting bid.

The New York Rangers’ NFT platform is powered by DropShop. Images of the digital commemorative tickets can be viewed HERE.

