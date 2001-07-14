The Trade Desk Appoints Andy Cunningham to Board of Directors

Global advertising technology leader, The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD), today announced that Andrea “Andy” Cunningham has joined its board of directors.

A technology industry marketing pioneer, Cunningham helped launch the Apple Macintosh early in her career, and continued to work closely with Steve Jobs, managing successful marketing campaigns for NeXT and Pixar. Over almost four decades, she has developed marketing, branding and communications strategies for many of the world’s leading technology companies, including IBM, HP and Cisco. She is the founder and president of Cunningham Collective, a marketing strategy firm serving technology companies across a range of industries.

Cunningham currently serves on the boards of a handful of private companies including MixR, Motive Power Systems, Specialized Bicycle Components and Woodward Communications. She is also a trustee of Aspen Institute, Computer History Museum, Menlo College and ZERO1: The Art & Technology Network. She also sits on the advisory board of UNICEF.

“I have known Andy as one of the most influential forces in tech marketing for many years, and I’m thrilled to bring her expertise and experience to The Trade Desk’s board of directors,” said Jeff Green, co-founder, chairman and CEO, The Trade Desk. “Andy’s unique perspective on the evolution of this industry will be valuable as more and more of the world’s leading marketers unleash the power of data-driven precision.”

“I’ve long admired what Jeff and the leadership team have built at The Trade Desk, and how they are driving new thinking in an industry that is digitizing rapidly,” said Cunningham. “I look forward to lending my experience in marketing and high-growth technology as The Trade Desk scales globally.”

A graduate of Northwestern University, Cunningham has taught marketing classes there as well as at Carnegie Mellon University, New York University, Stanford University, the University of Southern California and Menlo College.

About The Trade Desk

