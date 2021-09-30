Choice Privileges Kicks Off New Year With The "Fuel Up For Winter Fun" Promotion

PR Newswire

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Privileges, the award-winning loyalty program from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), is kicking off the new year with the launch of the Fuel Up For Winter Fun promotion. Now through March 12, 2022, Choice Privileges members who complete two separate qualifying stays at participating Choice Hotels properties will earn a $50 gas gift card.

"A new year brings new reward opportunities for our loyal guests, and we want to start 2022 off on the right foot by offering Choice Privileges members the opportunity to earn a $50 gas gift card through the Fuel Up For Winter Fun promotion," said Jamie Russo, vice president, loyalty programs and customer engagement, Choice Hotels. "With many travelers hitting the road these days, we hope the extra gas money will get you to your next vacation faster. Whether you're looking to go skiing in Colorado or escape the cold temperatures and head to Florida to soak up some sun, Choice Hotels offers every kind of stay experience to exceed your needs this winter."

To participate in this promotion, Choice Privileges members must register for the promotion before checkout, and book their travel on ChoiceHotels.com, the Choice Hotels mobile app or by calling 800.4CHOICE. Additional details on the promotion and redemption can be found at https://www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges/promo/gift-card.

Named a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report, Choice Privileges membership is free and offers fast rewards, including bonus points, airline miles, or credits for premium coffee and shared rides through the exclusive, personalized, Your Extras benefit. Guest can earn points for future stays at Choice-branded hotels; for more information or to enroll in Choice Privileges, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing.

About Choice Hotels ®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing over 600,000 rooms, in nearly 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

