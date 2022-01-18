Douglas Elliman Appoints Deva Roberts SVP and Associate General Counsel

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States, is pleased to announce that Deva Roberts, a seasoned attorney, has been named the firm's new Senior Vice President and Associate General Counsel. In this role, she will be engaged in all legal aspects of the firm's real estate sales and development work. Ms. Roberts will work from Douglas Elliman's corporate headquarters at 575 Madison Avenue.

"We are thrilled to welcome Deva to Douglas Elliman," said Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. "She has the right experience to help our firm, our agents, our clients and customers navigate the complexities of the law including those associated with real estate transactions and the intricacies of independent contractor agreements. We look forward to a bright future together."

Prior to joining Elliman, Roberts was a litigator at Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP for over a decade. She has represented corporations, partnerships, financial institutions, real estate companies and individuals in compliance and investigations, as well as disputes involving contracts, intellectual property and fraud in federal and state courts. She has represented clients across a wide range of industries, including technology, media, real estate, manufacturing and finance. Roberts is experienced at developing litigation strategy, including defense, prosecution and avoidance.

"As a corporate attorney with experience advising private real estate and tech companies, Deva brings a great depth of knowledge to Elliman's legal team," said Kenneth Haber, Executive Vice President & General Counsel at Douglas Elliman. "I am looking forward to having her on board at Elliman as we continue to provide our important constituents sound legal counsel."

"I am looking forward to joining Douglas Elliman as it embarks on its next chapter as a stand-alone, publicly traded company, lending my talents and legal acumen to such a dynamic and innovative brokerage," said Ms. Roberts.

Roberts holds a BA from Johns Hopkins University and a JD from New York Law School where she served as an editor of the New York Law School Law Review and is a contributing legal commentator on cable news networks including CNN and Fox Business.

