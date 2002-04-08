Stericycle to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in March

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. ( SRCL) will participate in the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference with Ritu Narula, Vice President & Treasurer, and Andrew Ellis, Vice President of Investor Relations, hosting investor meetings on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.



About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., ( SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being, and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 16 countries with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Stericycle Investor Relations

1-847-607-2012

[email protected]