Bergio International Highlights 2021 Achievements

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") (OTC PINK:BRGO) , an American holding corporation and global leader in fine and fashion jewelry has achieved a stellar year in 2021. It achieved hyper-growth with new products, new promotions, new eCommerce platforms, and a tightened supply chain. This will be a perfect springboard to propel Bergio into a momentous 2022.

Berge Abajian, CEO, Bergio International stated, "Aphrodite's was acquired in Feb 2021 and since then we have worked diligently on improving the balance sheet, lowering our costs, integrating vertical supply-chain management, and pivoting the marketing spend strategy. These stellar initiatives positively impacted the bottom line in the fourth quarter. Within 9 months, we were able to minimize all our losses and pushed through during our last month where we showed a final turnaround of the company.

"We achieved our core goals of 2021 by expanding our core sales channels from Facebook into key eCommerce marketplaces including Amazon, Etsy, and Walmart, which, in return, lowered our ad spend to 41.5% in 2021 compared to 54% during the same period of the previous year. We were able to turn the company vertically integrated in 2021 in a very short period which positively impacted the gross margins of both Aphrodite's and Gearbubble. I can proudly say that in 9 months we achieved the unachievable and these 2 companies became the B2C and B2B leaders in the space of custom personalized jewelry design", he added.

Berge continued, "2022 will be a huge stepping stone in owning the space even further. At this time, we are looking at other companies that will enhance our strategic acquisitions of 2021 to further improve the bottom line and to streamline logistics efficiencies. Gearbuble came in very positive at the end of 2021 but could have been better as the new jewelry line wasn't launched as fast as we expected but the brand is definitely ready to explosively launch this key line in 2022. We expect a very bright 2022 with transformed Bergio international which will be the company to be reckoned within the eCommerce fashion silver and gold jewelry space".

He emphasized, "We are working diligently to launch our Bergio fine jewelry website which includes fine and bridal jewelry this year to compete with the major players in the space and to leverage Bergio from a brick-and-mortar storefront to a fully digital company where the future is".

2021 Achievements

February 2021 acquired Aphrodite's

July 2021 acquired Gearbubble

June 2021 opened Etsy Store Almost 90% of all Etsy sales were from Q4, the Golden Quarter. Sales increased tenfold from Q3 to Q4.

August 2021 entered into Walmart marketplace Walmart increased sales by almost 8000% from Q2 to Q4.

August 2021 launched Amazon store On Amazon, the first $100,000 in sales took 3.5 months 2nd $100,000 in sales took 3.5 weeks 3rd $100,000 only took 9 days 4th $100,000 just took 1 week. It increased sales by almost 8-fold from Q3 to Q4.

December 2021 finalized the negotiations of owning 50% of an existing factory in Armenia

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com .

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding our business strategy and plans as well as expectations of future growth, all of which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and include those related to future financial and operating results, benefits, and synergies of the combined companies, statements concerning the Company's outlook, pricing trends, and forces within the industry, the completion dates of capital projects, expected sales growth, cost reduction strategies, and their results, long-term goals of the Company and other statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors, including changes in the general economy; changes in demand for the Company's products or in the cost and availability of its raw materials; the actions of its competitors; the success of our customers; technological change; changes in employee relations; government regulations; litigation, including its inherent uncertainty; difficulties in plant operations and materials; transportation, environmental matters; and other unforeseen circumstances. A number of these factors are discussed in the Company's previous filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act") protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Media Contact

Alina Keo

[email protected]

(952) 681-0406

Investor Relations

John Guercio

[email protected]

(845) 216-3100

SOURCE: Bergio International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/683790/Bergio-International-Highlights-2021-Achievements



