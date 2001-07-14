Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Annual Diversity Scholarship Submission for 2022, Shaping the Future of Broadcasting

Sinclair Broadcast Group today announced the company’s annual Diversity Scholarship program is now accepting applications for the 2022 school year. Having provided more than $100,000 in tuition assistance during the last six years, the annual scholarship program aims to invest in the future of the broadcast industry.

The primary goal of the scholarships is to help students from diverse backgrounds, who reflect Sinclair’s audiences nationwide, complete their education and pursue careers in broadcast journalism, digital storytelling, and marketing. Applicants must be a current college sophomore or junior at a four-year undergraduate college or university. Students from all 50 states can apply at www.sbgi.net%2Fscholarship. Deadline for submissions is Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Since 2016, the annual Sinclair Broadcast Group Diversity Scholarship has complemented the company’s efforts to bring more diversity to news teams nationwide. This includes enhanced efforts to recruit skilled and talented employees from historically Black colleges and universities as well as Hispanic serving institutions.

“Through our annual scholarship program, we hope to develop the next generation of journalists, and continue our commitment to increasing diversity in the broadcast industry to better reflect the communities we serve,” said Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley.

Additional details on the scholarship and the 2021 winners can be found on the Sinclair Broadcast Group website.

