ENG Receives $2.2 Million Order to Build Security Trailers

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / ENG (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of innovative, project delivery solutions for the energy industry, today announced it has received purchase orders worth $2.2 million to build 120 parking lot security trailers. The trailers, whose primary purpose is to provide electronic surveillance that keeps parking lots safer and which can be used for other remote surveillance, will be built at the company's fabrication facility in Henderson, Texas and assembled in Houston, Texas at its 80,000 square foot indoor integration facility.

ENG will build and deliver a minimum of 10 trailers per month starting this month and expects to deliver all 120 trailers by the end of this year. ENG engineered, designed, built and delivered a total of 50 trailers in 2021, receiving revenue of $950,000.

"We are excited to receive this order," said chief executive Mark A. Hess. "Although not a huge contract in terms of revenue, it is a significant increase on last year's order and I believe it speaks to our project diversity and provides further evidence that a turnaround is coming for ENG in the first half of this year.

"We look forward to announcing additional developments of this turnaround in the near future."

Today's announcement follows one made on January 6, 2022, that ENG's wholly-owned subsidiary, ENGlobal Government Services, Inc. (EGS), had been awarded a $4.4 million contract extension by the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to provide automated fuel handling equipment support.

About ENG

ENG (NASDAQ:ENG) is a leading provider of complete project solutions for renewable and traditional energy throughout the United States and internationally. ENG operates through two business segments: Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides engineering, design, fabrication, construction and integration of automated control systems as a complete packaged solution for our clients. The Government Services segment provides engineering, design, installation, operations, and maintenance of various government, public sector, and international facilities, specializing in turnkey automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.englobal.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

The statements above regarding the Company's expectations, including those relating to its future results, its operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ENG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

