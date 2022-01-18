Crexendo Awarded 2021 TMC Labs Innovation Award

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) is an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels. Crexendo solutions currently support over two million end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States. Crexendo announced today that it has been awarded 2021 TMC Labs Innovation Award for its VIP Platform.

Crexendo's solutions are particularly important today where the need to work remotely is essential. The Crexendo patented solutions are tailor made to move from office to home and back again. The solutions include a comprehensive hosted phone system with enterprise-grade features, mobile applications, collaboration licenses that include screen sharing and videoconferencing, softphone applications, an easy-to-use portal, as well as file and document storage.

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer commented, "We work every day to make sure that we provide our customers the best telecom solutions in the industry. Our winning this prestigious award, together with numerous other awards in the past year, proves just that. Our tools, services and features are world class. You can pay more for work from anywhere telecom solutions, but you cannot get a better solution than the Crexendo VIP platform . We not only provide award-winning benefits but we also tailor applications to meet the specific needs of enterprise and SMB customers alike. We are so sure of VIP we provide a 100% uptime guarantee*. If you evaluate this award-winning platform, you will be as convinced as I am that you cannot get a better solution while at the same time normally saving a substantial amount of money."

Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC commented, "Congratulations to Crexendo for earning a CUSTOMER Magazine TMC Labs Innovation Award. The VIP platform has been selected for demonstrating innovation, superior quality and unique features which have had a positive impact on customer-related technologies. We are pleased to recognize this outstanding achievement."

TMC Labs Innovation Awards honor products that display innovation, unique features, and significant contributions toward improving communications technology. The TMC Labs Innovation Award is granted to those companies demonstrating ground-breaking contributions to the industry.

*see guarantee for specific terms

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels. Our solutions currently support over two Million end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) working every day to make sure it provides the best telecom solutions in the industry; Our tools, service and features are world class; (ii) believing you cannot get a better solution than the Crexendo VIP platform; (iii) not only providing award-winning benefits but also tailoring applications to meet the specific needs of enterprise and SMB customers alike; (iv) being so sure of VIP it provides a 100% uptime guarantee and (v) believing that customers cannot get a better solution than VIP while at the same time normally saving a substantial amount of money.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and quarterly Form 10-Qs and 2021 SEC form 10K when filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Crexendo, Inc.

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

602-732-7990

[email protected]

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/684262/Crexendo-Awarded-2021-TMC-Labs-Innovation-Award



