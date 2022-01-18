Cinedigm Launches El Rey Network On XUMO As Both A Linear & VOD Channel

The channel launch comes as XUMO continues to increase its lineup of Hispanic programming

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that the El Rey Network, co-founded by Robert Rodriguez (From Dusk Till Dawn, Sin City, Spy Kids), John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa, has launched on XUMO as both a FAST (free ad-supporting streaming TV) & VOD channel. El Rey Network will join XUMO's incredible catalog of over 200 channels, reaching millions of viewers across smart TVs, web, mobile and set-top devices. XUMO, the US streaming television service owned by Comcast, provides free entertainment across 12 genres such as live news and events, sports, comedy, kids and family, music, and more.

Curated by Rodriguez and his artistic collective, the Latinx-inclusive, English-language channel speaks to Rodriguez's vision to create a destination that more fully represents the changing face of America and the most culturally diverse generation in history. Featured El Rey Network content includes:

Rodriguez's thoughtful conversations with creatives like John Carpenter and Quentin Tarantino in "The Director's Chair"

"Rebel Without A Crew: The Series" in which filmmakers set out to make their first feature under Rodriguez's guidance

"Lucha Underground" which introduces U.S. audiences to the high-flying, explosive moves of lucha libre, an ancient combat tradition as good and evil wage war in a gritty battleground called "The Temple."

Prolific Japanese Filmmaker Takashi Miike's Yakuza's Dead or Alive and Dead or Alive 2

and Iconic Blaxploitation Film The Final Comedown starring Billy Dee Williams

starring Billy Dee Williams Wes Craven's influential horror franchise The Hills Have Eyes and The Hills Have Eyes 2

"Robert Rodriquez, whose name is synonymous with creativity and innovation, has inspired a whole generation of filmmakers," said Jennifer Soltesz, Vice President, Business Development & Strategy at Cinedigm. "More than ever, representation matters, and, with this channel, Rodriguez has given a platform for Latinos to tell their stories and define themselves. XUMO allows the El Rey Network to reach a massive new audience and, through this curated vision, will allow the channel to generate substantial advertising revenue among a key demographic in the growing AVOD & FAST space."

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, Cinedigm's core mission is to entertain the world by building the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel). Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint™ technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (Cinedigm Twitter), LinkedIn (Cinedigm LinkedIn), Facebook (Cinedigm Facebook), StockTwits (Cinedigm Stocktwits) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

About XUMO

A pioneer in streaming television and media entertainment, XUMO offers over 200 digital channels of free premium programming across 12 genres, including Sports, News, Kids and Family Entertainment, Live Events, Comedy, Lifestyle, Movies, and more. The free, ad-supported service reaches 24 million unique monthly users via a multi-screen distribution network of smart TVs, mobile, web, and streaming boxes. XUMO delivers its over-the-top (OTT) video-on-demand (VOD) and LIVE linear digital channels through content partnerships with popular media providers such as ABC News Live, FOX Soul, Deal or No Deal, beIN SPORTS XTRA, FREE Kids TV, NBC News NOW, Black News, Channel, America's Test Kitchen, and Antiques Roadshow UK, as well the PGA TOUR, and many others. The company is based in Irvine, CA. Learn more about XUMO at: http://www.xumo.tv and follow @XumoTV on Twitter.

