Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation, (OTC PINK: ATHC), Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Food Importer and Distributor For $4,000,000

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation. (the "Company" or "Accelerated") (OTC PINK:ATHC). ATHC is a FinTech holding company that provides business services for SMB's and owns and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions, is pleased to announce a letter of intent to acquire a company with exclusive importation rights, distribution, and sales of food and beverage products. The intended strategic acquisition will fast-track ATHC's deployment of its ROMPOS small business solution while adding in excess of five million ($5,000,000) in annual revenue. The significant bottom line will propel Accelerated Technologies to profitability. As part of the non-disclosure agreement, ATHC may only refer to the acquisition target as "Food Distributor Network".

The Food Distributor Network is a New York-based privately held importer and distributor of specialty foods and beverages. Established in 2009, the network distributes to approximately 550 small businesses throughout the United States with the heaviest concentration in New York City. The Food Distributor Network demonstrated stable annual growth and 2021 annual sales of approximately $5,000,000. ATHC intends to utilize its own ROMPOS platform to enhance revenues and dramatically increase the current bottom line of approximately $500,000 EBITDA. In addition, ATHC will launch several sites to further generate revenues, digitize operational mandates to eliminate inefficiencies while expanding sales to generate significant additional revenues.

The letter of intent contemplates the issuance of 3,200,000 common shares as consideration for the acquisition at a deemed price of $1.25 per share. Accelerated Technologies will acquire all shares (100%) of the Food Distributor Network. The transaction is subject to adjustment based upon revenue and stock performance criteria, and to certain conditions, including further completion of due diligence and the negotiation and execution of a formal purchase and sale agreement ( the "Agreement"), receipt of applicable approvals, and standard closing conditions before May 15th, 2022.

"The current limited hiring market causes challenges in expanding internal sales and efficiently gaining market share for ROMPOS and other ATHC brands. Acquiring the Food Distributor Network will enable ATHC to efficiently convert clients and validate the power of ATHC's disruptive technologies. The planned deployment of ROMPOS will generate an estimated additional $3,000,000 in annual revenues. We are pleased with current due diligence results and are now exploring numerous strategies to grow revenues and the bottom line for the Food Distributor Network. The newly acquired clients will further create shareholder value as we begin to implement our overall strategies and corporate agenda. To protect the integrity of the transaction, a mutual non-disclosure agreement was reached with respect to the Food Distributor Network's actual legal name which will not be disclosed until the effective date. A snapshot of financials is attached below. "Post-acquisition, ATHC expects to report significant revenues, profitability and commence up listing efforts to Nasdaq or NYSE-Amex," said Harry Falkenburg, Chief Executive Officer of ATHC.

The 2020 revenues of $4,682,578 exceeded previous Food Distribution Network's projections by $653,321, approximately 15%. Respectively, the net income of $388,356 exceeded the projection by approximately 10% gaining $33,541 for the year. The Network's final numbers for 2021 are projected to be 10% higher.

This acquisition affords ATHC to gain revenue from additional verticals by launching on-demand delivery, launching B2C retail specialty websites with cryptocurrency as payment options, and additional marketing for the Food Distribution Network. ATHC's ROMPOS will optimize internal workflow to significantly propel revenues and respective EBITDA. ATHC intends to deploy offerings to the Network's existing clients. In managements discussions and beliefs, 15% of Food Distribution Network's client base will utilize ROMPOS, Kash OnDemand, and Shieldmost. Upon success, ATHC stands to gain additional revenues upwards of $3,000,000 annually. ATHC's management believes upon completion of the acquisition, combined year-end revenues are projected to exceed $10,000,000 for 2022.

Post Q1, 2022, issuance to debenture investors and 3,200,000 shares as consideration for the acquisition, the total issued and outstanding will adjust to approximately 19,000,000 shares. ATHC anticipates revenue of approximately $0.53 per share and EBITDA of $0.15 respectively.

ATHC is considering a five million dollar ($5,000,000) private debenture sale. Management is contemplating a 506 offering of restricted shares priced between $1.25-2.00 per share and will pay simple interest at the rate of 8% per annum.

S1 registrations and begin up listing efforts are planned for the middle of 2022.

About Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC PINK: ATHC)

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC PINK: ATHC) is a publicly-traded holding company. Via ATHC brands and affiliates, it provides business services for SMB's and is a full-service end-to-end business solution and technology company that specializes in cloud-based disruptive technologies. ATHC provides consulting and enterprise-level technology services and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions. ATHC's expertise lies in consumer Internet, cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS), mobile software and services, software-powered consumer electronics, infrastructure and applications software, networking, storage, databases, and other backend systems. ATHC's infrastructure can accommodate most business sectors ranging from small local businesses to national conglomerates.

About ROMPOS: RETAIL - ONLINE - MOBILE - PROCESSES - OPTIMIZATION - SOLUTION

ROMPOS, an exemplary all-in-one solution automates and digitizes workflows intended to enable small businesses to increase efficiencies, quality control, customer satisfaction, brand recognition, and maximize bottom lines. ROMPOS has been tested in fast-paced quick serve environments and is capable to accommodate small businesses in retail, online and mobile environments. ROMPOS Command Center provides management and staff all in one access and controls over inventories, sales, staff management, analytics, payments, working capital, micro-targeted marketing, online sales, and gamification. Deployment for ROMPOS has begun.

For ROMPOS, we intend to sign a significant number of strategic resellers. We will be engaging business service providers with portfolios primarily in the sectors of payment processing, alternative lending,

About KashOnDemand

KashOnDemand delivers access for small businesses to sustainable financing 24/7. AI-driven underwriting with Bi gathered via ROMPOS will enable merchants to fund purchase orders, receivables, expansion, and refinance alternative debt at favorable rates. The microfinancing product fills the gap between traditional banking inefficiencies and the draconian rates merchants pay for Merchant Cash Advances. Business owners nationwide will dynamically prequalify for financing and funded within one hour during banking hours. ATHC's tech team is currently working on version 2 and intends to offer 24/7 funding via utilizing cryptocurrencies and exchanges. Version 1 is anticipated to launch in Q1, 2022.

About ShieldMost

Shield Most is a health, wellness, and media platform. A public safety solution that delivers local, remote, single, and multi-channel technologies for automated and manned temperature screening, surveillance, access control conveniently and safely. As we expand market share, Shield Most intends to launch a media platform for its IOS and Android tablets.

About InstaMaven

InstaMaven is a mobile application that allows professionals and hobbyists to monetize their skills, knowledge, and experience by connecting them with people seeking such services and advice, instantly, online and on-demand. The platform enables a broad spectrum of services to be rendered in a safe and secure environment. Tutors, chefs, bartenders, plumbers, dog walkers, you name it will be able to earn extra income while helping others at discounted rates. Instamaven charges a percentage of the collected funds. The platform has been in beta for approximately 18 months. Forms of payment are all major credit and debit cards, bank transfers and crypto will be accepted. Our own Accelerated Coin is highly probable. ATHC intends to launch InstaMaven in a limited capacity in Q2, 2022.

About Food Distribution Network (FDN)

Based on certain non-disclosure agreements, ATHC is prohibited from revealing the actual legal name of the entity. In the management's efforts to maintain transparency, disclosures with respect to key components of the planned transaction have been made.

