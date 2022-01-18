Innodata Appoints Digital Transformation Veteran Ed Funaro to Lead New Applied AI Practice

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Innodata Inc.(NASDAQ:INOD), a leading data engineering company, today announced that it has launched an Applied AI practice, led by Ed Funaro, who joined Innodata last month as a Vice President. Funaro has 35 years' experience leading technology practices at several of the world's leading consulting companies and was Chief Revenue Officer at Cloud Sherpas, a cloud technology company, that he helped grow from a start-up to $175 million in revenue in eight years before it was sold to Accenture in late 2015.

Innodata's Applied AI practice will help companies in multiple markets - including insurance, healthcare, and financial services - drive digital transformation with AI. The core of the practice will be Innodata's new customer-facing SaaS platform for training, deploying, and productionizing AI models, which it anticipates to be generally available in the first half of 2022. Innodata is building the platform on its proprietary horizontal AI technology, which has been developed over the past three years and applied at scale in Innodata's digital data production centers.

Rahul Singhal, Chief Product Officer at Innodata, stated, "Our Applied AI practice will help customers drive digital transformation by turning burdensome, expensive, document-intensive manual tasks into AI-augmented, digital-first workflows that save time, drive efficiency, and deliver deeper analytical insights for better decision-making.

"We are excited to have brought on Ed to lead this charge. Ed has an impressive track record of growing companies and delivering customer success through digital transformation," Singhal continued.

Funaro's leadership experience prior to joining Innodata includes Principal Director at Accenture, leading Accenture North America's $1.2B Cloud-First Practice after Accenture acquired Cloud Sherpas, and partner-level positions within technology practices at Capgemini, Ernst & Young, Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), and Greenwich Technology Partners. Additionally, Funaro grew sales 38% in less than two years while at Computer Enterprises Inc. Most recently, Funaro co-founded Tquila Automation, a robotic process automation (RPA) start-up in which he was an angel investor and board member, and served as Managing Partner at Revenue Architects, a technology consulting company focused on salesforce enablement.

"I am extremely excited to join Innodata at this exciting juncture in its history," said Funaro. "I've been watching Innodata's technology and strategy unfold over the past year or so, and I think it is perfectly positioned to deliver value to customers who seek to innovate through AI. I am confident that I can help Innodata grow revenue and market share in this rapidly growing AI market."

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is a leading data engineering company. Prestigious companies across the globe turn to Innodata for help with their biggest data challenges. By combining advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) technologies, a global workforce of over 3,500 subject matter experts, and a high-security infrastructure, we're helping usher in the promise of digital data and ubiquitous AI. Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.

