Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

World Acceptance Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call on the Internet

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) will provide an online, real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its third quarter conference call to be held on Tuesday, January 25. The earnings release will be issued prior to the call.

The live broadcast of World Acceptance Corporation’s conference call will be available online at WRLD+3Q22+Webcast on January 25, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The online replay will follow immediately and continue for 30 days.

About World Acceptance Corporation

Founded in 1962, Greenville, S.C.-based World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) is one of North America’s largest small-loan consumer finance companies. The company offers short and medium-term installment loans, related credit insurance and a range of ancillary financial products and services to individuals that may include those with limited access to other sources of consumer credit. For more information, visit www.loansbyworld.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220118005937r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005937/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus