Polaris Off-Road Delivers Purpose-Built Additions to the RANGER, Sportsman, Scrambler and RZR Lineup to Meet Growing Demand of Outdoor Enthusiasts

Polaris+Off+Road, the world leader in powersports and off-road innovation, kicked off the New Year to meet ever-growing customer demand with exciting new limited editions of RANGER, Sportsman, Scrambler, and RZR.

A year ago, Polaris launched the hunt-focused RANGER XP 1000 Big Game and Waterfowl Editions, generating positive feedback and strong demand from hunters. Both editions are back for 2022, with Polaris expanding its purpose-built hunt lineup even further with the introduction of the new RANGER CREW XP 1000 NorthStar Big Game Edition. Available exclusively in the CREW configuration, this model gives big game hunters class-leading comfort and protection from the elements in extreme and unpredictable weather conditions.

For ATV riders, Polaris is bringing back two limited editions that enhance the outdoor experience for avid trail riders. The Ultimate Trail Limited Edition derived from the best-selling automatic 4x4 Sportsman 570 and the high performance Scrambler XP 1000 S Limited Edition are back with the same legendary performance and added trail capability delivering maximum comfort and control. The 2022 line-up also includes additional availability for a limited time of the Sportsman 570 and XP 1000 Ride Command Editions.

For riders who have an appetite for bigger, better sound for their off-road adventures, Polaris RZR has once again enlisted Rockford Fosgate® to deliver the industry’s highest performing factory audio system. The 2022 RZR Pro XP Rockford Fosgate® Limited Edition returns to the lineup with a fresh style that looks as good as it sounds.

“Polaris continues to push the industry, putting the rider at the center of product development and innovation. Our Limited Edition Models are one example of our commitment to a wide range of off-road and outdoor enthusiasts,” said Steve Menneto, President of Polaris Off Road. “These models go above and beyond our standard offerings. By listening to our riders, we're able to continuously offer rider-inspired improvements across our lineup.”

The 2022 RANGER, Sportsman, Scrambler and RZR limited editions are loaded with features designed to meet the needs of riders that require more from their off-road vehicle. From big game and waterfowl hunters to avid trail riders and thrill seekers, these new models are specifically designed to elevate the off-road lifestyle.

RANGER

2022 RANGER XP 1000 Big Game Edition, starting at $21,999 U.S. MSRP

2022 RANGER CREW XP 1000 Big Game Edition, starting at $23,599 U.S. MSRP

2022 RANGER CREW XP 1000 NorthStar Big Game Edition, starting at $34,999 U.S. MSRP

2022 RANGER XP 1000 Waterfowl Edition, starting at $21,999 U.S. MSRP

2022 RANGER CREW XP 1000 Waterfowl Edition, starting at $23,599 U.S. MSRP

Polaris+RANGER has been the top choice of hunters for more than a decade. Today, the No.1-selling utility side-by-side demonstrates its commitment to hunt enthusiasts with the reintroduction of limited-edition models that are purpose-built for big game and waterfowl hunting. Available in 3-seat and CREW models, the RANGER XP 1000 Big Game Edition and RANGER XP 1000 Waterfowl Edition are factory-equipped to take on the toughest terrain, even when loaded with gear and game. Both are packed with premium features to elevate the hunt, from exclusive camo patterns to high-output LED headlights. The new RANGER CREW XP 1000 NorthStar Big Game Edition gives big game hunters the ultimate comfort and protection from the elements with a full ProShield Cab system, heating & air conditioning (HVAC) and a 7” touch screen powered by RIDE COMMAND. For a more customized experience, Polaris offers the largest assortment of hunt-inspired accessories, including big game and waterfowl accessory collections curated by renowned hunters Lee and Tiffany Lakosky and Tony Vandemore. Additionally, hunters can add storage to pack hunting essentials in and haul game out with Rhino-Rack® premium roof racks, bed racks, and attachments.

When it comes to filling the tag of a lifetime, the right gear matters. The Big Game Edition is designed to navigate extreme terrain where the biggest trophies live. It’s equipped with key upgrades that provide an edge when hauling gear into the backcountry and game back to basecamp.

More Clearance and Traction - High-clearance arched A-arms and 8-ply 29-inch Pro Armor X-Terrain tires provide more ground clearance, traction and cornering stability for navigating over rocks, through ruts and around switchbacks.

High-clearance arched A-arms and 8-ply 29-inch Pro Armor X-Terrain tires provide more ground clearance, traction and cornering stability for navigating over rocks, through ruts and around switchbacks. Self-Leveling Rear Suspension - For added capability to clear obstacles when hauling gear and game, the vehicle’s rear suspension automatically adjusts to maintain ride height and make the most of the class-leading 14 inches of ground clearance.

For added capability to clear obstacles when hauling gear and game, the vehicle’s rear suspension automatically adjusts to maintain ride height and make the most of the class-leading 14 inches of ground clearance. Active Descent Control (ADC) - When operating on hilly or mountainous terrain, active descent control (ADC) works with the engine braking system (EBS) to engage all four wheels for maximum traction and control on descents.

When operating on hilly or mountainous terrain, active descent control (ADC) works with the engine braking system (EBS) to engage all four wheels for maximum traction and control on descents. Exclusive Polaris Pursuit Camo - Remain hard to see but impossible to ignore in the Big Game Edition with exclusive Polaris Pursuit camo covering the machine from tip-to-tail, featuring a unique mix of birch, oak and pine elements.

Remain hard to see but impossible to ignore in the Big Game Edition with exclusive Polaris Pursuit camo covering the machine from tip-to-tail, featuring a unique mix of birch, oak and pine elements. Striking LED Headlights - With 90-percent more output than halogens, LED headlights provide better visibility in low-light conditions for those early morning starts and evening treks back to basecamp.

With 90-percent more output than halogens, LED headlights provide better visibility in low-light conditions for those early morning starts and evening treks back to basecamp. All-New Seats - Redesigned seats offer added comfort thanks to upgraded cushioning and more premium material, while enhanced bolstering keeps riders more securely seated when traveling over rough terrain.

Redesigned seats offer added comfort thanks to upgraded cushioning and more premium material, while enhanced bolstering keeps riders more securely seated when traveling over rough terrain. More Protection and Utility - A heavy-duty front bumper provides additional front-end protection. A high mount factory-installed Polaris HD 4,500 lb. winch with synthetic rope provides easier access when recovering game or removing obstacles in tall grass, scrub or snow.

A heavy-duty front bumper provides additional front-end protection. A high mount factory-installed Polaris HD 4,500 lb. winch with synthetic rope provides easier access when recovering game or removing obstacles in tall grass, scrub or snow. Big Game Accessory Collection - Featuring hunt-specific storage and added lighting solutions, the Big Game Collection is curated by renowned big game hunters Lee and Tiffany Lakosky to further equip the RANGER to get hunters and their gear into the backcountry.

The new RANGER CREW XP 1000 NorthStar Big Game Edition shares the same purpose-built features of the Big Game Edition, but adds premium comfort features so hunters are always prepared for the inclement and unpredictable weather conditions in the mountains.

RIDE COMMAND with 7-inch Display - Confidently navigate to remote hunting locations and drop waypoints on key hunting spots with GPS navigation, even without cellular service.

Confidently navigate to remote hunting locations and drop waypoints on key hunting spots with GPS navigation, even without cellular service. Heating & Air Conditioning HVAC System - Stay warm on cold pursuits and cool during off-season work with a climate-controlled cab.

Stay warm on cold pursuits and cool during off-season work with a climate-controlled cab. Premium RANGER Pro Shield Cab System - Get complete protection from the elements, no matter how remote the terrain or inclement the weather.

The Waterfowl Edition is engineered for those looking to travel to where the ducks and geese are. It’s factory-equipped to transport hunters and their gear to the blind with ease. Polaris started with its flagship RANGER XP 1000 and added key features to meet the unique needs of waterfowl hunters.

29-Inch Pro Armor Mud XC Tires - For powering through wet and muddy conditions, the 29-inch Pro Armor Mud XC tires provide maximum clearance and traction yet maintain a smooth ride on trails.

For powering through wet and muddy conditions, the 29-inch Pro Armor Mud XC tires provide maximum clearance and traction yet maintain a smooth ride on trails. More Ground Clearance - High-clearance arched A-arms maximize the 14 inches of ground clearance to confidently pass over logs, rocks and submerged objects that are both wide and tall.

High-clearance arched A-arms maximize the 14 inches of ground clearance to confidently pass over logs, rocks and submerged objects that are both wide and tall. Engineered to Navigate Water - High-mount air intakes and clutch ducting allow clean, cool air to enter the engine when traversing water, while winch and electrical components are sealed to prevent water intrusion.

High-mount air intakes and clutch ducting allow clean, cool air to enter the engine when traversing water, while winch and electrical components are sealed to prevent water intrusion. Exclusive Waterfowl Hunt Camo - The Waterfowl Edition features an exclusive camo pattern that is designed to mimic marsh grasses for maximum concealment.

The Waterfowl Edition features an exclusive camo pattern that is designed to mimic marsh grasses for maximum concealment. Striking LED Headlights - Get to the blind, set up decoys and be in position before first light with high-output LED headlights illuminating the way.

Get to the blind, set up decoys and be in position before first light with high-output LED headlights illuminating the way. All-New Seats - Redesigned seats offer more comfort thanks to upgraded cushioning and more premium material, while enhanced bolstering keeps riders more securely seated when traveling over rough terrain.

Redesigned seats offer more comfort thanks to upgraded cushioning and more premium material, while enhanced bolstering keeps riders more securely seated when traveling over rough terrain. More Protection and Utility - A heavy-duty front bumper provides more front-end protection. A high mount factory-installed Polaris HD 4,500 lb. winch with synthetic rope provides easier access and operation in mud or water.

A heavy-duty front bumper provides more front-end protection. A high mount factory-installed Polaris HD 4,500 lb. winch with synthetic rope provides easier access and operation in mud or water. Waterfowl Accessory Collection - Curated by renowned waterfowl hunter Tony Vandemore, the Waterfowl Collection is the perfect solution for hunters needing more lighting and additional storage capacity for guns, decoys and other gear.

To learn more about the RANGER CREW XP 1000 NorthStar Big Game Edition, RANGER XP 1000 Big Game Edition, RANGER XP 1000 Waterfowl Edition, other 2022 RANGER models or the RANGER+Accessory+Collections, visit+Polaris.com%2FRANGER or contact a+local+Polaris+dealer.

Sportsman

2022 Sportsman 570 Ultimate Trail Limited Edition, starting at $10,399 U.S. MSRP

Polaris+Sportsman pioneered the premium ATV category, and for decades Sportsman has continued to elevate the off-road experience. Today, Polaris expanded its No.1-selling automatic 4x4 ATV offering with the Sportsman 570 Ultimate Trail Limited Edition. Designed for avid trail riders looking to enhance their outdoor experience, this machine brings eye-catching style with new premium color and graphics, more performance and added trail capability. Building on Sportsman’s legendary ride and handling, it adds rider inspired features to bolster comfort and confidence. The Ultimate Trail Limited Edition features include:

Powerful LED Lighting - Extend the day of riding with upgraded LED headlights and an LED pod light that feature simultaneous high-beam capability, providing better visibility in low-light conditions to illuminate the trail when the ride starts early and keeps going into the evening.

Extend the day of riding with upgraded LED headlights and an LED pod light that feature simultaneous high-beam capability, providing better visibility in low-light conditions to illuminate the trail when the ride starts early and keeps going into the evening. 26-Inch Duro® Tires - The Ultimate Trail Limited Edition features larger, 26-inch tires mounted on 14-inch aluminum wheels, providing more ground clearance, traction and cornering stability to take on whatever may be awaiting on the trail.

The Ultimate Trail Limited Edition features larger, 26-inch tires mounted on 14-inch aluminum wheels, providing more ground clearance, traction and cornering stability to take on whatever may be awaiting on the trail. More Clearance, Less Maintenance - Front arched A-arms maximize usable ground clearance under the machine to confidently ride over obstacles along the trail, while sealed suspension bushings are designed to withstand the elements and reduce vehicle maintenance.

Front arched A-arms maximize usable ground clearance under the machine to confidently ride over obstacles along the trail, while sealed suspension bushings are designed to withstand the elements and reduce vehicle maintenance. The Power to Pull - A Polaris HD 2,500 lb. winch comes standard to clear unexpected obstacles from the trail and keep the ride going.

A Polaris HD 2,500 lb. winch comes standard to clear unexpected obstacles from the trail and keep the ride going. Ride Confidently with Ride Control - Experience built-in geofencing, speed limiting capability, a low effort throttle and drive modes providing enhanced control and customization and at the end of the day enjoy peace of mind the vehicle is safe and secure with PASS (Pin Activated Security System).

2022 Sportsman 570 Ride Command Edition, starting at $11,599 U.S. MSRP

2022 Sportsman XP 1000 Ride Command Edition, starting at $15,599 U.S. MSRP

Limited edition Sportsman 570 and XP 1000 ATVs are factory-equipped with a 7-inch glove-touch display powered by RIDE COMMAND, featuring GPS navigation and communication technology that elevate the ATV riding experience.

Scrambler

2022 Scrambler XP 1000 S Limited Edition, starting at $16,599 U.S. MSRP

The Scrambler XP 1000 S Limited Edition redefines the performance ATV, and it is back for 2022 with new bolder color and graphics and enhancements that transform the ride for maximum control. It was designed for those who love to push the limits and chase new adventures, riding on challenging wooded trails or in the dunes. Even the most challenging terrain is no match for the 14-inches of rear suspension travel and industry’s most advanced Walker Evans 3-way adjustable shock package. 55-inch width delivers stability unmatched by any other sport ATV, while 14.5 inches of ground clearance provides unrivaled control and performance. Thanks to its performance suspension, stance and 89 HP ProStar engine, Scrambler XP 1000 S riders enjoy quick acceleration and enhanced comfort with maximum control. The Scrambler XP 1000 S Limited Edition features include:

Pure Performance - WALKER EVANS RACING® 3-way adjustable shocks offer 12.5 inches of travel in the front and 14 inches in the rear to dominate any terrain in its path.

WALKER EVANS RACING® 3-way adjustable shocks offer 12.5 inches of travel in the front and 14 inches in the rear to dominate any terrain in its path. Dominating Stance - A 55-inch wide stance planted by 27-inch Duro® Powergrip tires maximizes high-speed stability even in the roughest terrain, while 14.5 inches of ground clearances surmount obstacles on the trail.

A 55-inch wide stance planted by 27-inch Duro® Powergrip tires maximizes high-speed stability even in the roughest terrain, while 14.5 inches of ground clearances surmount obstacles on the trail. Total Control - Exclusive ProSteer design reduces bumpsteer while the Multi-Select EPS provides customizable steering assist to the performance-bend handlebars with adjustable 3-inch aluminum riser block.

Exclusive ProSteer design reduces bumpsteer while the Multi-Select EPS provides customizable steering assist to the performance-bend handlebars with adjustable 3-inch aluminum riser block. Powerful LED Lighting - A 11-inch Pro Armor high-intensity LED Lightbar is factory-installed to extend those rides well after the sun goes down.

A 11-inch Pro Armor high-intensity LED Lightbar is factory-installed to extend those rides well after the sun goes down. Race-Proven Strength - Straight from the racetrack, the Scrambler XP 1000 S utilizes proven toughness of the RZR XP 1000 front differential and half shafts delivering added durability and the confidence.

Straight from the racetrack, the Scrambler XP 1000 S utilizes proven toughness of the RZR XP 1000 front differential and half shafts delivering added durability and the confidence. PASS Security - Pin Assisted Security System adds another level of protection and peace of mind, even away from the trail.

For full details on the 2022 Polaris Sportsman lineup, the new Sportsman 570 Ultimate Trail Limited Edition model, Scrambler XP 1000 S Limited Edition or other 2022 ATV models, visit+Polaris.com%2FATVor contact a local Polaris+dealer.

RZR

2022 Polaris RZR Pro XP Ultimate Rockford Fosgate® Limited Edition, starting at $32,499 U.S. MSRP

2022 Polaris RZR Pro XP 4 Ultimate Rockford Fosgate® Limited Edition, starting at $36,499 U.S. MSRP

After an incredibly successful launch in 2021, the RZR Pro XP Rockford Fosgate® Limited Edition returns to the Polaris RZR lineup for 2022 as the industry’s only audio limited edition machine. Packing an industry-leading factory audio experience into one of the best selling high-performance RZR models, the 2022 RZR Pro XP Ultimate Rockford Fosgate® Limited Edition delivers an unmatched audio and ride experience and is available in both two- and four-seat configurations.

The RZR Pro XP Ultimate Rockford Fosgate® Limited Edition comes equipped with factory-installed Stage 4 high-output audio bringing 800-watts of premium sound so riders can clearly hear music in almost all riding environments. Delivering much more than just audio performance, it has unique styling and attitude with custom Matte Navy Blue paint and graphics, front and rear blue LED accent lit speaker enclosures, and stainless-steel tweeter and rear speaker grills.

RZR Pro XP Ultimate Rockford Fosgate® Limited Edition

Factory-Installed Stage 4 Rockford Fosgate® High-Output Audio System - The two-seat and four-seat models both deliver 800-watts of proprietary off-road tune and ultra-high-performance speakers. With four upgraded 100-watt speakers and a 400-watt 10-inch factory-installed subwoofer, this custom audio system provides eight times more power than the current two-seat Ultimate, and four times more power than the current four-seat Ultimate.

The two-seat and four-seat models both deliver 800-watts of proprietary off-road tune and ultra-high-performance speakers. With four upgraded 100-watt speakers and a 400-watt 10-inch factory-installed subwoofer, this custom audio system provides eight times more power than the current two-seat Ultimate, and four times more power than the current four-seat Ultimate. Seamless Integration - Automatically adjusts the volume based on your speed so that you can focus on the trail, it also has a special tune in the Digital Signal Processor (DSP) to match the audio performance of this new configuration for optimal sound.

Automatically adjusts the volume based on your speed so that you can focus on the trail, it also has a special tune in the Digital Signal Processor (DSP) to match the audio performance of this new configuration for optimal sound. Looks to Match the Sound - Acolor-matched roll cage, limited-edition custom graphics and paint, stainless steel tweeters and rear speaker grills, and backlit speakers with Blue Hue Lighting ensure it looks as good as it performs.

Acolor-matched roll cage, limited-edition custom graphics and paint, stainless steel tweeters and rear speaker grills, and backlit speakers with Blue Hue Lighting ensure it looks as good as it performs. Elevate the Experience - Get all the upgrades that come with the RZR Pro XP Ultimate trim, including RIDE COMMAND technology, DYNAMIX 2.0 active suspension, 6-point retractable harnesses, a telescoping steering wheel, and much more.

To learn more about the 2022 RZR Pro XP Ultimate Rockford Fosgate® Limited Edition, please visit Polaris.com%2FRZR, contact a local Polaris+dealer or join the conversation and follow on Facebook®, Instagram®, YouTube® and Twitter®.

