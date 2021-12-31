Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys Vale SA, Activision Blizzard Inc, Calavo Growers Inc, Sells General Dynamics Corp, Merck Inc, Comcast Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ridgewood Investments LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vale SA, Activision Blizzard Inc, Calavo Growers Inc, FedEx Corp, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, sells General Dynamics Corp, Merck Inc, Comcast Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Webster Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ridgewood Investments LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ridgewood Investments LLC owns 196 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ridgewood Investments LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ridgewood+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ridgewood Investments LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 54,264 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 8,741 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64%
  3. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 33,894 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
  4. Markel Corp (MKL) - 2,134 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 33,751 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
New Purchase: Vale SA (VALE)

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $15.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 40,607 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW)

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Calavo Growers Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.59 and $44.17, with an estimated average price of $41.03. The stock is now traded at around $42.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $252.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.17 and $16.12, with an estimated average price of $13.98. The stock is now traded at around $14.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 28,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.55 and $132.2, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $112.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 110.08%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Acme United Corp (ACU)

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Acme United Corp by 94.49%. The purchase prices were between $31.08 and $38.17, with an estimated average price of $34.81. The stock is now traded at around $32.701600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.65%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 45.69%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Spark Networks SE (LOV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Spark Networks SE by 67.87%. The purchase prices were between $2.43 and $3.52, with an estimated average price of $2.95. The stock is now traded at around $3.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 141,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Grifols SA (GRFS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Grifols SA by 36.49%. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $12.2. The stock is now traded at around $12.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 57,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.

Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74.

Sold Out: MamaMancini's Holdings Inc (MMMB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in MamaMancini's Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.88 and $2.72, with an estimated average price of $2.25.

Reduced: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 47.31%. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $211.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Ridgewood Investments LLC still held 4,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 38.36%. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $81.680100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Ridgewood Investments LLC still held 11,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 60.02%. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $50.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Ridgewood Investments LLC still held 5,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Webster Financial Corp (WBS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Webster Financial Corp by 44%. The sale prices were between $51.73 and $59.66, with an estimated average price of $56.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Ridgewood Investments LLC still held 8,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 44.41%. The sale prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $104.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Ridgewood Investments LLC still held 4,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 24.11%. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $181.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Ridgewood Investments LLC still held 6,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ridgewood Investments LLC. Also check out:

1. Ridgewood Investments LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ridgewood Investments LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ridgewood Investments LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ridgewood Investments LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus