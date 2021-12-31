Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys Vale SA, Activision Blizzard Inc, Calavo Growers Inc, Sells General Dynamics Corp, Merck Inc, Comcast Corp

New Purchases: VALE, CVGW, FDX, TAK, RBLX, PII, SWM, INFY, MEDS, DFAT, O,

VALE, CVGW, FDX, TAK, RBLX, PII, SWM, INFY, MEDS, DFAT, O, Added Positions: ATVI, ACU, BSV, BHP, CTXS, GRFS, LOV, VIAC, NEM, VGSH, AMGN, DKNG, LYB, INTC, PFF, VOO, OGN, VZ, SNN, T, QQQ, IBM, VT, CAH, LMT, VO, SCHI, HBI, SBUX, SMG, VB, C, PINS, BIV, SPIP, FLRN, SCHP, WBA, LQD, RSSS, MCHP, IEF, VMW, VONV, VMBS, CMBS, GILD, PRGO, PGR, PETS, TDS, EA, VRE, KMB, ONEQ, BMY, SCHR, AFL, RPRX, HGBL, ICVT, PM, SCHO,

ATVI, ACU, BSV, BHP, CTXS, GRFS, LOV, VIAC, NEM, VGSH, AMGN, DKNG, LYB, INTC, PFF, VOO, OGN, VZ, SNN, T, QQQ, IBM, VT, CAH, LMT, VO, SCHI, HBI, SBUX, SMG, VB, C, PINS, BIV, SPIP, FLRN, SCHP, WBA, LQD, RSSS, MCHP, IEF, VMW, VONV, VMBS, CMBS, GILD, PRGO, PGR, PETS, TDS, EA, VRE, KMB, ONEQ, BMY, SCHR, AFL, RPRX, HGBL, ICVT, PM, SCHO, Reduced Positions: GD, MRK, CMCSA, WBS, CVS, QCOM, VQS, NOC, PFE, FARM, SABR, SCHW, SPOT, PEP, IDLV, EBAY, VIG, TRV, WSR, AXP, ORI, MDT, XMLV, COIN, EEMV,

GD, MRK, CMCSA, WBS, CVS, QCOM, VQS, NOC, PFE, FARM, SABR, SCHW, SPOT, PEP, IDLV, EBAY, VIG, TRV, WSR, AXP, ORI, MDT, XMLV, COIN, EEMV, Sold Out: USB, ANTM, DOCU, NIO, MMMB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vale SA, Activision Blizzard Inc, Calavo Growers Inc, FedEx Corp, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, sells General Dynamics Corp, Merck Inc, Comcast Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Webster Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ridgewood Investments LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ridgewood Investments LLC owns 196 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ridgewood Investments LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ridgewood+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 54,264 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 8,741 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 33,894 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11% Markel Corp (MKL) - 2,134 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 33,751 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $15.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 40,607 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Calavo Growers Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.59 and $44.17, with an estimated average price of $41.03. The stock is now traded at around $42.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $252.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.17 and $16.12, with an estimated average price of $13.98. The stock is now traded at around $14.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 28,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.55 and $132.2, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $112.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 110.08%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Acme United Corp by 94.49%. The purchase prices were between $31.08 and $38.17, with an estimated average price of $34.81. The stock is now traded at around $32.701600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.65%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 45.69%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Spark Networks SE by 67.87%. The purchase prices were between $2.43 and $3.52, with an estimated average price of $2.95. The stock is now traded at around $3.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 141,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Grifols SA by 36.49%. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $12.2. The stock is now traded at around $12.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 57,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99.

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74.

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in MamaMancini's Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.88 and $2.72, with an estimated average price of $2.25.

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 47.31%. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $211.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Ridgewood Investments LLC still held 4,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 38.36%. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $81.680100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Ridgewood Investments LLC still held 11,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 60.02%. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $50.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Ridgewood Investments LLC still held 5,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Webster Financial Corp by 44%. The sale prices were between $51.73 and $59.66, with an estimated average price of $56.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Ridgewood Investments LLC still held 8,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 44.41%. The sale prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $104.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Ridgewood Investments LLC still held 4,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 24.11%. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $181.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Ridgewood Investments LLC still held 6,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.