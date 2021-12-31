Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, AT&T Inc, FMC Corp

New Purchases: KT, AMAT, MRNA, NVO, QCOM, UNP, ENVX, MMM, EVGO, SOFI, SOFI, OGN, CFVI, COIN, QS, DKNG, SNAP, GM, VMW, DAL, EBS, SIRI, NVDA, VTRS, DVN,

KT, AMAT, MRNA, NVO, QCOM, UNP, ENVX, MMM, EVGO, SOFI, SOFI, OGN, CFVI, COIN, QS, DKNG, SNAP, GM, VMW, DAL, EBS, SIRI, NVDA, VTRS, DVN, Added Positions: KRBN, INFL, JEPI, VCSH, IAU, VNQ, XLE, IWM, F, VZ, IVOL, GNR, TSLA, XOP, AAPL, MDY, BOTZ, CEF, PFE, MRK, JPM, XAR, CVS, IBB, MPC, TEVA, HSY, BRK.B,

KRBN, INFL, JEPI, VCSH, IAU, VNQ, XLE, IWM, F, VZ, IVOL, GNR, TSLA, XOP, AAPL, MDY, BOTZ, CEF, PFE, MRK, JPM, XAR, CVS, IBB, MPC, TEVA, HSY, BRK.B, Reduced Positions: XLI, QLTA, JPST, T, IEMG, FMC, XLU, ANGL, MKC.V, PRU, FNI, GLD, SH, MJ, IPAC, IDV, HDV, PWR, LOW, XOM, BMY, BP,

XLI, QLTA, JPST, T, IEMG, FMC, XLU, ANGL, MKC.V, PRU, FNI, GLD, SH, MJ, IPAC, IDV, HDV, PWR, LOW, XOM, BMY, BP, Sold Out: OIH, WOLF, DS, NOK, SLB, GPM, BABA, GNOG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Ford Motor Co, sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, AT&T Inc, FMC Corp, First Trust Chindia ETF, VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 314 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lowe+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 148,810 shares, 31.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 71,640 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 290,115 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 441,161 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 156,999 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in KT Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $13.67, with an estimated average price of $13.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $187.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 163 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $156.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $96.55 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $108.55. The stock is now traded at around $96.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $181.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 80 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $237.812700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 65 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 9315.38%. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $45.22. The stock is now traded at around $50.732000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 30,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 41.01%. The purchase prices were between $29.18 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 67,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.67%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $61.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 279.79%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $208.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 247.25%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $24.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 128.89%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1041.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $173.2 and $225.12, with an estimated average price of $199.81.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Drive Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $1.43 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $2.18.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The sale prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $5.47 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $5.84.