Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, AT&T Inc, FMC Corp

- New Purchases: KT, AMAT, MRNA, NVO, QCOM, UNP, ENVX, MMM, EVGO, SOFI, SOFI, OGN, CFVI, COIN, QS, DKNG, SNAP, GM, VMW, DAL, EBS, SIRI, NVDA, VTRS, DVN,
- Added Positions: KRBN, INFL, JEPI, VCSH, IAU, VNQ, XLE, IWM, F, VZ, IVOL, GNR, TSLA, XOP, AAPL, MDY, BOTZ, CEF, PFE, MRK, JPM, XAR, CVS, IBB, MPC, TEVA, HSY, BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: XLI, QLTA, JPST, T, IEMG, FMC, XLU, ANGL, MKC.V, PRU, FNI, GLD, SH, MJ, IPAC, IDV, HDV, PWR, LOW, XOM, BMY, BP,
- Sold Out: OIH, WOLF, DS, NOK, SLB, GPM, BABA, GNOG,
For the details of Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lowe+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 148,810 shares, 31.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 71,640 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 290,115 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 441,161 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 156,999 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in KT Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $13.67, with an estimated average price of $13.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $187.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 163 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $156.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 225 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $96.55 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $108.55. The stock is now traded at around $96.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 190 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $181.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 80 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $237.812700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 65 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (KRBN)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 9315.38%. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $45.22. The stock is now traded at around $50.732000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 30,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 41.01%. The purchase prices were between $29.18 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 67,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.67%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $61.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 279.79%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $208.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 733 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 247.25%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $24.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 128.89%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1041.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 103 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $173.2 and $225.12, with an estimated average price of $199.81.Sold Out: Drive Shack Inc (DS)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Drive Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $1.43 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $2.18.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49.Sold Out: Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The sale prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22.Sold Out: Nokia Oyj (NOK)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $5.47 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $5.84.
Here is the complete portfolio of Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying