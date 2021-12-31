Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Comcast Corp, Sells ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Biotech ETF, Wheels Up Experience Inc

- New Purchases: SUB, URBN, VUG, MUB, VTV, BRK.B, NOBL, IVLU, ED, HLNE, LOW, DGX,
- Added Positions: DGRO, CMCSA, BSV, BBH, IEFA, VCSH, VIG, CGW, FRBK, IWM, GLD, IWR, IEUR, FB, GOOGL, VWOB, VDC, SDY, DWX, SHOP, XLC, MNMD, JNJ, EEMV, INTC,
- Reduced Positions: XLP, SPY, XLK, XBI, ARKF, MOO, VNQ, UP, DIA, RSP, IWV, DFE, VO, IYK, COP, CVX, IGIB, IYW,
- Sold Out: EMB, SQ,
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 228,071 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 229,788 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 535,749 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 520,577 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 650,845 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.693400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN)
Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Urban Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.2 and $37.65, with an estimated average price of $31.7. The stock is now traded at around $28.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $294.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $147.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.883800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $319.249600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 29.53%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $54.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 253,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 344.30%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $50.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 43,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.67%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 66,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VANECK ETF TR (BBH)
Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in VANECK ETF TR by 72.55%. The purchase prices were between $181.73 and $202.46, with an estimated average price of $192.42. The stock is now traded at around $168.061700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 222.19%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $163.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK)
Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Republic First Bancorp Inc by 114.03%. The purchase prices were between $2.93 and $3.81, with an estimated average price of $3.37. The stock is now traded at around $3.862300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 160,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)
Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.
