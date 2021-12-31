Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
CX Institutional Buys Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, Sells BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company CX Institutional (Current Portfolio) buys Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, sells BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CX Institutional. As of 2021Q4, CX Institutional owns 334 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CX Institutional
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 103,103 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
  2. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 186,493 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.52%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) - 1,060,461 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.33%
  4. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 133,257 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 329,229 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB)

CX Institutional initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $25.55, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $24.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 463,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: (CBND)

CX Institutional initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $34.4 and $35.26, with an estimated average price of $34.82. The stock is now traded at around $33.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 134,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

CX Institutional initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $43.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru (GRID)

CX Institutional initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru. The purchase prices were between $92.39 and $105.85, with an estimated average price of $100.7. The stock is now traded at around $96.738400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)

CX Institutional initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $166.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Global X The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG)

CX Institutional initiated holding in Global X The Global X Thematic Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.77 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $48.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA)

CX Institutional added to a holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9649.58%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $50.4, with an estimated average price of $50.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.439300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 292,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

CX Institutional added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20240.32%. The purchase prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 128,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

CX Institutional added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 16447.51%. The purchase prices were between $42.09 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $43.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 139,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

CX Institutional added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 33.37%. The purchase prices were between $100.04 and $100.09, with an estimated average price of $100.06. The stock is now traded at around $100.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 199,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF)

CX Institutional added to a holding in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 24.34%. The purchase prices were between $54.57 and $55.33, with an estimated average price of $55.02. The stock is now traded at around $54.670300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 457,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

CX Institutional added to a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 41335.61%. The purchase prices were between $30.97 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $32.37. The stock is now traded at around $34.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 145,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)

CX Institutional sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG)

CX Institutional sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $75.58 and $84, with an estimated average price of $80.21.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

CX Institutional sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)

CX Institutional sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS)

CX Institutional sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Israel ETF. The sale prices were between $69.86 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $75.38.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Russia ETF (ERUS)

CX Institutional sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $40.13 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $45.81.



