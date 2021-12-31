CX Institutional Buys Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, Sells BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, ISHARES TRUST

New Purchases: SPMB, CBND, GRID, SPYD, ROKU, GXTG, KBE, DOUG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, sells BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CX Institutional. As of 2021Q4, CX Institutional owns 334 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 103,103 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 186,493 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.52% SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) - 1,060,461 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.33% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 133,257 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 329,229 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03%

CX Institutional initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $25.55, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $24.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 463,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CX Institutional initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $34.4 and $35.26, with an estimated average price of $34.82. The stock is now traded at around $33.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 134,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CX Institutional initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $43.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CX Institutional initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru. The purchase prices were between $92.39 and $105.85, with an estimated average price of $100.7. The stock is now traded at around $96.738400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CX Institutional initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $166.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CX Institutional initiated holding in Global X The Global X Thematic Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.77 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $48.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CX Institutional added to a holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9649.58%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $50.4, with an estimated average price of $50.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.439300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 292,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CX Institutional added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20240.32%. The purchase prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 128,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CX Institutional added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 16447.51%. The purchase prices were between $42.09 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $43.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 139,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CX Institutional added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 33.37%. The purchase prices were between $100.04 and $100.09, with an estimated average price of $100.06. The stock is now traded at around $100.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 199,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CX Institutional added to a holding in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 24.34%. The purchase prices were between $54.57 and $55.33, with an estimated average price of $55.02. The stock is now traded at around $54.670300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 457,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CX Institutional added to a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 41335.61%. The purchase prices were between $30.97 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $32.37. The stock is now traded at around $34.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 145,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CX Institutional sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64.

CX Institutional sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $75.58 and $84, with an estimated average price of $80.21.

CX Institutional sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44.

CX Institutional sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98.

CX Institutional sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Israel ETF. The sale prices were between $69.86 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $75.38.

CX Institutional sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $40.13 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $45.81.