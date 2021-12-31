ACG Wealth Buys Vanguard Utilities ETF, PTC Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells 3M Co, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: VPU, PTC, VB, TIP, VEA, XAR, FLDR, VAW, FDLO, VWO, VV, APD, NYCB, IWO, EFA, VOT, VXF, WOOD, CWT, AVGO, OYST, RDVY, EWY, XSD, LIT, FIDU, DBC, IRT, ZTS, MMP, KEY, GS, DLR, CLX, CI, AEP, SENS,

VO, VTIP, VYM, VTI, VUG, HIBB, VTV, FTGC, AMGN, DHR, VBK, KMB, NEE, DJP, MDT, GLD, WRK, THO, GPC, HON, SYY, IBM, GD, DE, IJR, CL, IBB, RDS.B, DVY, FSK, BCI, USB, SFM, ECOW, IJH, IQLT, IVW, JSML, SDY, VOO, XLF, XLK, INTC, MU, MDU, GIS, PEP, PG, PWR, DUK, D, DGX, CERN, SIRI, COF, SBUX, EQNR, BAC, NXTG, HSY, MVIS, GPN, VDC, ASUR, C, VIAC, HUBB, IVE, KMI, IEMG, IEFA, FTEC, FNCL, FCOM, EFG, RY, CEFS, AGOX, VFF, Reduced Positions: MMM, AMZN, MSFT, AAPL, NVDA, ADBE, VMW, FB, TSLA, AMAT, HD, GOOGL, CRM, TMO, PANW, IDXX, URI, ITA, COST, BIIB, NFLX, PYPL, BMY, EL, ILMN, MCD, TOTL, VMC, DIS, V, MRNA, VNLA, JNJ, QCOM, ABNB, CSCO, ALB, JPM, ANET, MINT, XLB, XLU, TGT, VIG, GNRC, GOOG, OVT, SCHD, COP, VLO, VZ, ABBV, BABA, ORCC, IWF, LMBS, USFR, XLV, T, AMD, BRK.B, BA, CAT, CVX, XOM, LOW, PFE, DG, SHOP, SQ, COWZ, EES, JKH, SPY, VRP, XLP, AOS, ABT, AZN, ADP, SCHW, EMR, TT, MS, SWKS, SYK, UNP, UPS, RTX, WMT, CRWD, SNOW, IGSB, DWMF, FAAR, FEX, GSEW, IVV, IWM, IYF, IYM, JSMD, PAMC, QINT, VFH, VGT, VHT, XLE, XLI, XLY, MO, AWR, KO, LLY, EPD, F, LMT, MRK, PNC, SO, SYNA, UNH, VRNT, DEM, DGRW, DHS, EPS, FXU, GSG, GSIE, IWS, JHMM, QQQ, VNQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Utilities ETF, PTC Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells 3M Co, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Inovalon Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ACG Wealth. As of 2021Q4, ACG Wealth owns 333 stocks with a total value of $704 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ACG Wealth's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/acg+wealth/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 271,806 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 98,141 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.69% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,431 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.94% Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 350,464 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.47% American Century STOXX U.S.Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) - 221,559 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%

ACG Wealth initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.72 and $156.4, with an estimated average price of $146.79. The stock is now traded at around $149.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 14,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ACG Wealth initiated holding in PTC Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $129.85, with an estimated average price of $120.35. The stock is now traded at around $116.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 16,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ACG Wealth initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $214.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ACG Wealth initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ACG Wealth initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 31,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ACG Wealth initiated holding in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.98 and $125.49, with an estimated average price of $118.83. The stock is now traded at around $116.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ACG Wealth added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 395.20%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $238.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ACG Wealth added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 61.12%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 60,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ACG Wealth added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.42%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $230.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ACG Wealth added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 23.69%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $112.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 42,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ACG Wealth added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.53%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $294.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ACG Wealth added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 158.65%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $147.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ACG Wealth sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.

ACG Wealth sold out a holding in Open Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $21.2 and $35.18, with an estimated average price of $28.11.

ACG Wealth sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The sale prices were between $64.32 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $67.03.

ACG Wealth sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $219.19 and $250.48, with an estimated average price of $236.73.

ACG Wealth sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

ACG Wealth sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $16.57 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.84.