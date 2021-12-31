Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

ACG Wealth Buys Vanguard Utilities ETF, PTC Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells 3M Co, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company ACG Wealth (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Utilities ETF, PTC Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells 3M Co, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Inovalon Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ACG Wealth. As of 2021Q4, ACG Wealth owns 333 stocks with a total value of $704 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ACG Wealth's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/acg+wealth/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ACG Wealth
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 271,806 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.83%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 98,141 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.69%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,431 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.94%
  4. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 350,464 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.47%
  5. American Century STOXX U.S.Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) - 221,559 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
New Purchase: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

ACG Wealth initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.72 and $156.4, with an estimated average price of $146.79. The stock is now traded at around $149.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 14,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PTC Inc (PTC)

ACG Wealth initiated holding in PTC Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $129.85, with an estimated average price of $120.35. The stock is now traded at around $116.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 16,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

ACG Wealth initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $214.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

ACG Wealth initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

ACG Wealth initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 31,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)

ACG Wealth initiated holding in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.98 and $125.49, with an estimated average price of $118.83. The stock is now traded at around $116.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

ACG Wealth added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 395.20%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $238.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

ACG Wealth added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 61.12%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 60,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

ACG Wealth added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.42%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $230.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

ACG Wealth added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 23.69%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $112.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 42,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

ACG Wealth added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.53%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $294.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

ACG Wealth added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 158.65%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $147.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)

ACG Wealth sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.

Sold Out: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)

ACG Wealth sold out a holding in Open Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $21.2 and $35.18, with an estimated average price of $28.11.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

ACG Wealth sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The sale prices were between $64.32 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $67.03.

Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

ACG Wealth sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $219.19 and $250.48, with an estimated average price of $236.73.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

ACG Wealth sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Sold Out: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)

ACG Wealth sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $16.57 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of ACG Wealth. Also check out:

1. ACG Wealth's Undervalued Stocks
2. ACG Wealth's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ACG Wealth's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ACG Wealth keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus