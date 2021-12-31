Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Private Wealth Group, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF, AbbVie Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Investment company Private Wealth Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF, AbbVie Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Wealth Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Private Wealth Group, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Private Wealth Group, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 939,709 shares, 35.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.14%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 411,359 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.14%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS) - 67,403 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%
  4. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) - 147,201 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 163,105 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX)

Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 169,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $136.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.



