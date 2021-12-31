Private Wealth Group, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF, AbbVie Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

- New Purchases: TIPX, ABBV,
- Added Positions: SPYV, XLF, JNK, SPEM,
- Reduced Positions: SPTI, SPLG, SPTS, IJH, IWM, XLV, IVV, RHS, IGSB, VFH, BRK.B, TDIV, XLE, SPSM, VOO, BSV, VPU, EEM, XLP,
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 939,709 shares, 35.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.14%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 411,359 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.14%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS) - 67,403 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%
- First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) - 147,201 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 163,105 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 169,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $136.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.
