Grand Central Investment Group Buys ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF, Newmont Corp, Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares, Sells VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

- New Purchases: DUST, CSCO,
- Added Positions: SILJ, NEM, SLV, AMZN, VZ, PVG,
- Reduced Positions: GDXJ, MSFT, FCG, GDX, AAPL, SHV, GOOGL, DIS, IAU, GOLD, PAAS, VIG, AGI, VLO, GS, ABBV, VCSH, MA, AEM, KL, HD, VCIT,
For the details of Grand Central Investment Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/grand+central+investment+group/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Grand Central Investment Group
- VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 284,547 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 48,427 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio.
- ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) - 595,290 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.40%
- iShares Silver Trust (SLV) - 324,982 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.10%
- First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG) - 307,715 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35%
Grand Central Investment Group initiated holding in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares. The purchase prices were between $16.89 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $20.12. The stock is now traded at around $20.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 39,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Grand Central Investment Group initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $59.543400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ)
Grand Central Investment Group added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 90.40%. The purchase prices were between $11.54 and $14.51, with an estimated average price of $12.94. The stock is now traded at around $12.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 595,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Grand Central Investment Group added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 443.60%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $60.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 59,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Grand Central Investment Group. Also check out:
1. Grand Central Investment Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Grand Central Investment Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Grand Central Investment Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Grand Central Investment Group keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros