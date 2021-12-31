Grand Central Investment Group Buys ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF, Newmont Corp, Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares, Sells VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

New Purchases: DUST, CSCO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF, Newmont Corp, Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares, Cisco Systems Inc, sells VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grand Central Investment Group. As of 2021Q4, Grand Central Investment Group owns 38 stocks with a total value of $84 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 284,547 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 48,427 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) - 595,290 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.40% iShares Silver Trust (SLV) - 324,982 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.10% First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG) - 307,715 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35%

Grand Central Investment Group initiated holding in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares. The purchase prices were between $16.89 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $20.12. The stock is now traded at around $20.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 39,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grand Central Investment Group initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $59.543400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grand Central Investment Group added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 90.40%. The purchase prices were between $11.54 and $14.51, with an estimated average price of $12.94. The stock is now traded at around $12.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 595,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grand Central Investment Group added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 443.60%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $60.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 59,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.