NuWave Investment Management, LLC Buys Oracle Corp, Deere, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Johnson Controls International PLC, Charter Communications Inc, Eaton Corp PLC

- New Purchases: ORCL, DE, HUBS, BDX, TMUS, DXCM, BBY, KMI, TWTR, TXN, KHC, TWLO, COUP, SNAP, FSLR, GPN, CNI, OKE, KMX, VTRS, WMB, USB, PM, MO, EQIX, W, QQQ, ADI, PNC, PXD, GE, MTCH, HES, BAC, JPM, NBIX, WRK, URI, FOXA, NLY, XLNX, AMZN, CNC, CTRA, CAT, WMT, ZBH, FITB, OXY, ELAN, RF, CRM, PII, BKR, SYF, CMI, APTV, SPLK, LMT, TTD, CPB, MRK, SRPT, EOG, WFC, DELL, CAG, COP, LDOS, PRGO, VMC, XEL, CFG, CSGP, NXPI, KEY, SIRI, TEVA, TFC, LNG, GD, ZEN, DISH, MCHP, BWA, LUMN, GILD, NTAP, LUV, PAYC, CP, ESS, ZION, MPC, ETSY, PKG, SIVB, TRP, DIS, AMP, BAX, CNP, HOLX, WYNN, IONS, VNO, CTXS, HIG, ANSS, BCE, BMRN, LLY, BEN, KLAC, TFX, CHKP, TAP, DRI, J, NFLX, QGEN, ADM, CMA, HBAN, MOH, PPL, RJF, CLR, CTAS, TXT, WHR, FISV, MLM, TSN, GIS, ICE, KNX, GM, BAH, VOYA, CMS, F, INCY, SU, NDAQ, WAB, FLT, CONE,
- Added Positions: VIAC, FIS, SPGI, SQ, C, Z, INTC, EBAY, LHX, ILMN, ET, UL, CLX, MDT, ATUS, NVDA, EXAS, IP, XOM, EMR, SLB, BABA, RNG, PYPL, COF, AGNC, TRV, HAL, VEEV, LYB, BIDU, OHI, VTR, BTI, HII, SPG, HCA, MRNA, AEP, DISCK, WU, SNA, GLW, MSFT, ROKU, EPD, CGC, ALB, AES, NLOK, VOD, AYX, CINF, SJM, MPLX, CAH, FRC, ROL, KSS, WELL, VFC, AMD, DXC, REGN, GS, APD, MMM, AVY, BMO, XRAY, LNC, UDR, AEE, JNJ,
- Reduced Positions: ETN, INTU, TGT, TT, CDNS, PSX, NKE, AON, IPG, ZBRA, AMGN, TROW, MS, ROK, QCOM, DUK, OMC, HAS, SKX, XYL, WPC, LII, DFS, VZ, PH, BIIB, BLK, GRMN, NUE, DISCA, QRVO, UHS, OLED, FNV, LVS, WPM, NLSN, HFC, SWKS, RGLD, HON, PNW, PODD, IAC, GOOG, TEL, EQR, HUM, RMD, DOCU, PCAR, NWL, KDP, CPRT, SSNC, MET, MHK,
- Sold Out: JCI, CHTR, SNPS, CMG, CB, BX, CSCO, ADBE, AVGO, A, BMY, CVNA, EL, PFE, ACN, OTIS, DPZ, NEM, ALGN, KEYS, EW, LH, MDB, CCI, FTNT, ITW, EFX, IT, CDW, EXR, WAT, DOV, EXC, UPS, ISRG, MMC, YUM, SBUX, SUI, TRU, DHI, NRG, PSA, DHR, EPAM, ALL, FE, MSI, RSG, AME, BRK.B, FICO, PEP, AFL, KSU, ODFL, FB, INFY, GDDY, AMT, DGX, MSCI, APH, KO, MNST, PLD, PPG, MCO, PGR, EVRG, LBRDK, PEAK, IRM, VLO, LULU, AOS, CL, ANET, PTC, UNH, T, SHOP, HRL, NOV, KKR, CERN, COST, WM, ARE, NSC, SBAC, CI, LW, INVH, ADP, HSY, NTRS, ROP, CVX, EIX, WDC, BRO, PFG, GWW, IQV, SHW, UTHR, AWK, HOG, AKAM, AAPL, DRE, LRCX, ON, VRTX, LNT, STZ, FMC, HST, VRSK, EXPD, MKTX, NOW, CIEN, PHM, O, RY, SEE, LITE, BNS, CHD, ABMD, PRU, HWM, COO, CCK, DVA, DD, JBHT, WEC, IWM, BXP, FAST, QSR, DTE, FFIV, PG, PEG, STX, SO, IEX, BKNG, SLVM, BHC, ENB, PAYX, BLUE,
These are the top 5 holdings of NuWave Investment Management, LLC
- Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 4,713 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.62%
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 18,552 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 50,888 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 331.80%
- Deere & Co (DE) - 4,188 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 12,167 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 392.39%
NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $86.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 18,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $382.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 4,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05. The stock is now traded at around $460.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $260.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 4,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $106.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 9,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $519.49 and $651.26, with an estimated average price of $575.47. The stock is now traded at around $432.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 331.80%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 50,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 392.39%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $114.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 12,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 1177.54%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $423.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 2,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Block Inc (SQ)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Block Inc by 551.06%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $131.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 7,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 2925.60%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $65.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 13,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 190.17%. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 19,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83.Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4.Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68.Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12.Sold Out: Blackstone Inc (BX)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86.
