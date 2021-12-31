NuWave Investment Management, LLC Buys Oracle Corp, Deere, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Johnson Controls International PLC, Charter Communications Inc, Eaton Corp PLC

New Purchases: ORCL, DE, HUBS, BDX, TMUS, DXCM, BBY, KMI, TWTR, TXN, KHC, TWLO, COUP, SNAP, FSLR, GPN, CNI, OKE, KMX, VTRS, WMB, USB, PM, MO, EQIX, W, QQQ, ADI, PNC, PXD, GE, MTCH, HES, BAC, JPM, NBIX, WRK, URI, FOXA, NLY, XLNX, AMZN, CNC, CTRA, CAT, WMT, ZBH, FITB, OXY, ELAN, RF, CRM, PII, BKR, SYF, CMI, APTV, SPLK, LMT, TTD, CPB, MRK, SRPT, EOG, WFC, DELL, CAG, COP, LDOS, PRGO, VMC, XEL, CFG, CSGP, NXPI, KEY, SIRI, TEVA, TFC, LNG, GD, ZEN, DISH, MCHP, BWA, LUMN, GILD, NTAP, LUV, PAYC, CP, ESS, ZION, MPC, ETSY, PKG, SIVB, TRP, DIS, AMP, BAX, CNP, HOLX, WYNN, IONS, VNO, CTXS, HIG, ANSS, BCE, BMRN, LLY, BEN, KLAC, TFX, CHKP, TAP, DRI, J, NFLX, QGEN, ADM, CMA, HBAN, MOH, PPL, RJF, CLR, CTAS, TXT, WHR, FISV, MLM, TSN, GIS, ICE, KNX, GM, BAH, VOYA, CMS, F, INCY, SU, NDAQ, WAB, FLT, CONE,

VIAC, FIS, SPGI, SQ, C, Z, INTC, EBAY, LHX, ILMN, ET, UL, CLX, MDT, ATUS, NVDA, EXAS, IP, XOM, EMR, SLB, BABA, RNG, PYPL, COF, AGNC, TRV, HAL, VEEV, LYB, BIDU, OHI, VTR, BTI, HII, SPG, HCA, MRNA, AEP, DISCK, WU, SNA, GLW, MSFT, ROKU, EPD, CGC, ALB, AES, NLOK, VOD, AYX, CINF, SJM, MPLX, CAH, FRC, ROL, KSS, WELL, VFC, AMD, DXC, REGN, GS, APD, MMM, AVY, BMO, XRAY, LNC, UDR, AEE, JNJ, Reduced Positions: ETN, INTU, TGT, TT, CDNS, PSX, NKE, AON, IPG, ZBRA, AMGN, TROW, MS, ROK, QCOM, DUK, OMC, HAS, SKX, XYL, WPC, LII, DFS, VZ, PH, BIIB, BLK, GRMN, NUE, DISCA, QRVO, UHS, OLED, FNV, LVS, WPM, NLSN, HFC, SWKS, RGLD, HON, PNW, PODD, IAC, GOOG, TEL, EQR, HUM, RMD, DOCU, PCAR, NWL, KDP, CPRT, SSNC, MET, MHK,

Parsippany, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Oracle Corp, Deere, ViacomCBS Inc, HubSpot Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, sells Johnson Controls International PLC, Charter Communications Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Synopsys Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NuWave Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, NuWave Investment Management, LLC owns 279 stocks with a total value of $88 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 4,713 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.62% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 18,552 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. New Position ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 50,888 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 331.80% Deere & Co (DE) - 4,188 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. New Position Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 12,167 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 392.39%

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $86.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 18,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $382.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 4,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05. The stock is now traded at around $460.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $260.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 4,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $106.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 9,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $519.49 and $651.26, with an estimated average price of $575.47. The stock is now traded at around $432.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 331.80%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 50,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 392.39%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $114.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 12,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 1177.54%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $423.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 2,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Block Inc by 551.06%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $131.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 7,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 2925.60%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $65.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 13,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 190.17%. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 19,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86.