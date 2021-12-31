Applied Capital LLC Buys Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional International Value ETF, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Sells Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Verizon Communications Inc

New Purchases: DFIV, VUSB, DFCF, ALLE, LLY, GFED, PAYX,

DFIV, VUSB, DFCF, ALLE, LLY, GFED, PAYX, Added Positions: DFAX, VCSH, VEA, VXF, VOO, VTI, VWO, VXUS, ICSH, AVUS, MGK, AVDE, AVEM, NRZ, VT, VNQ,

DFAX, VCSH, VEA, VXF, VOO, VTI, VWO, VXUS, ICSH, AVUS, MGK, AVDE, AVEM, NRZ, VT, VNQ, Reduced Positions: BSV, AVIG, QQQ, BND, SPAB, AAPL, OLED, TGT, CAT, OZK, WMT, DFAU, DFAE, AMD, T, SO, CVX,

BSV, AVIG, QQQ, BND, SPAB, AAPL, OLED, TGT, CAT, OZK, WMT, DFAU, DFAE, AMD, T, SO, CVX, Sold Out: VZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional International Value ETF, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF, Allegion PLC, sells Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Applied Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Applied Capital LLC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Applied Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/applied+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 51,160 shares, 17.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 271,584 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.70% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 48,984 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.80% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 57,787 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26% Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) - 328,435 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.84%

Applied Capital LLC initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $34.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 37,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Applied Capital LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 16,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Applied Capital LLC initiated holding in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $50.38, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $48.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Applied Capital LLC initiated holding in Allegion PLC. The purchase prices were between $122.79 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $130.78. The stock is now traded at around $123.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Applied Capital LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $245.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Applied Capital LLC initiated holding in Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.7 and $33.38, with an estimated average price of $28.77. The stock is now traded at around $34.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Applied Capital LLC added to a holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.84%. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 328,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Applied Capital LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.