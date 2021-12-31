Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Atlas Brown,Inc. Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13, ARK Innovation ETF, Papa John's International Inc

insider
Louisville, KY, based Investment company Atlas Brown,Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, Citigroup Inc, sells Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13, ARK Innovation ETF, Papa John's International Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlas Brown,Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Atlas Brown,Inc. owns 194 stocks with a total value of $258 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Atlas Brown,Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,496 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 34,121 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.27%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,331 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.46%
  4. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 36,291 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 32,627 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $479253.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.2 and $68.3, with an estimated average price of $57.21. The stock is now traded at around $57.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65. The stock is now traded at around $115.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $162.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $111.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 33.31%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $319.249600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 75.93%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 76.59%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $65.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 87.31%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $175.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 32.65%. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $24.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13 (FLGE)

Atlas Brown,Inc. sold out a holding in Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13. The sale prices were between $684.01 and $882.88, with an estimated average price of $811.58.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Atlas Brown,Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Atlas Brown,Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Atlas Brown,Inc. sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.



