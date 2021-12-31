Atlas Brown,Inc. Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13, ARK Innovation ETF, Papa John's International Inc

- New Purchases: BRK.A, KLIC, CSX, PRU, XLK, FCX, DKS, DAR, NVO, CL, BG, NET, EWRE, IJH, VO, VWO, AMKR, HIVE,
- Added Positions: VTI, BRK.B, VIAC, C, VZ, INTC, SPY, SBUX, PYPL, CAT, IBM, PM, DG, BA, ABBV, V, WBA, QQQ, CRM, NFLX, VEU, PEP, GOOGL, T, BP, BMY, EPD, HON, MO, MMM, GILD, TIP, AMZN, JPM, CSCO, KO, COST, FXZ, MRK, GLD, IEF, MOO, NOBL, SLYG, USMV, VCSH, BAC, NOC, FB, UTF, UTG, CMI, DHR, RTX, USB, DUK, PNC, IJJ, TAST, SMDV, OMC,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, IWN, PZZA, DIS, EEM, IWR, NVDA, CVX, IYW, ITW, VOE, IWF, IVW, EFA, IJK, FSTA, MCD, EW, FCOM, IJS, IWD, F, NEE, IWS, MTUM, CHDN, KMI, TSLA, IJT, EMR,
- Sold Out: FLGE, ARKK, ARKG, MDT,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,496 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 34,121 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.27%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,331 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.46%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 36,291 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 32,627 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $479253.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)
Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.2 and $68.3, with an estimated average price of $57.21. The stock is now traded at around $57.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65. The stock is now traded at around $115.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)
Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $162.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)
Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $111.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 33.31%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $319.249600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 75.93%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 76.59%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $65.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 87.31%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $175.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 32.65%. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $24.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13 (FLGE)
Atlas Brown,Inc. sold out a holding in Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13. The sale prices were between $684.01 and $882.88, with an estimated average price of $811.58.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Atlas Brown,Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Atlas Brown,Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Atlas Brown,Inc. sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.
